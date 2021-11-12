BC11STveteran.jpg

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

About one week before Veterans Day, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development hosted a job fair for veterans at Brooklyn Center’s Earle Brown Heritage Center Nov. 3. Pictured: DEED representatives Jaclyn Wizner and Joe Green and U.S. Army soldiers Dave Wirnamaki and Julie Beidler pose for a photo outside the job fair. The fair was open to all veterans, current service members, their spouses, and Gold Star families.
BC11STveteran2.jpg

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development offered in-person networking and hiring opportunities, a complimentary LinkedIn photography station, and service provider assistance. Exhibitors included Andersen Windows and Doors, Pepsico, Sherwin Williams, Arvig, Stratasys, Land O’ Lakes, Nuss Truck & Equipment, Tennant Company and Weis Builders. 

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments