Brooklyn Park hosted a State of the City address May 19, with Mayor Lisa Jacobson unveiling the new Mayor’s Award for Excellence at the Community Activity Center.
Jacobson, who has announced she plans to step away from politics at the end of her term, also spoke on the events of the past year, acknowledging new initiatives and asking neighbors to help each other rather than pass judgment.
Jacobson said the city’s Small Business Center project, a recent undertaking located in a city-owned portion of the Northwind Plaza mall, will be an important resource for the city’s budding entrepreneurs.
The project, which will provide affordable rental space to small businesses, is expected to be constructed by late fall 2022.
“Once it’s finished, it’s going to be the home of many small businesses who are just trying to get off the ground,” she said. “But it won’t just be space for them, there will also be technical assistance, people to wrap their arms around businesses, to mentor businesses, to say this is how I did it successfully.”
Jacobson also highlighted Brooklynk, a program which connects youth in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center with career resources and internships.
“It’s an amazing program,” she said.
She encouraged residents to interact with the latest investments at River Park, funded through the $26 million park bond voters approved in 2018.
Jacobson recognized that the city continues to have issues with violent crime.
“Gun violence and other violent crimes have increased in our community to levels that we haven’t seen before, and while those trends happening across Minnesota and across the country are happening here, I don’t want us to be OK with accepting that for our future,” she said. “I still believe that our biggest strength is in the bonds that we make with one another.”
Organizations such as Minnesota Acts Now and A Mother’s Love are providing boots-on-the-ground support and violence interruption work, Jacobson said.
“We know there’s a lot of reasons for the violence — we continue to exist in a world of inequality, where many struggle to access even the most basic: quality housing, healthcare, good education, stable employment, the things that many of us maybe take for granted are difficult for some,” she said.
The city continues to invest in criminal enforcement, intervention and prevention, she said.
Jacobson told parts of her life story and encouraged residents to do the same with their neighbors and with the city’s youth.
After leaving home and an unsupportive mother, Jacobson said she often worked multiple jobs to support her children and was frequently assaulted by her now ex-husband, she said.
“If an abused woman with modest means can become mayor, then any (anyone) can do anything,” she said. There are “people in this room who have never heard any part of that story and you may have known me for years, but we don’t walk around (with) out stories out for everyone (to see). But I truly believe that that is the key for success for our community. Rather than passing judgment on our neighbor, or calling in when their grass is too long and it’s irritating, let’s knock on the door and find out what’s going on. Let’s get to know our neighbor.”
Mayor’s award
Jacobson selected six recipients for the new Mayor’s Award for Excellence.
Recipients were given a commemorative coin and certificate.
Jacobson told the Sun Post that the award was the spiritual successor for what was previously known as the Mayor’s Citizenship Award, which she once received from former Mayor Steve Lampi.
The awards were presented to Darlene Bell, a youth mentor and foster parent; Sabrina Williams, founder, executive director and CEO of Excell Academy for Higher Learning Charter School; Roger Backstrom, longtime owner of Godfather’s Pizza in Brooklyn Park; Collette Guyott-Hempel, a resident who frequently attends City Council meetings and questions the council during open forums; Comfort Dondo, a Plymouth resident and 2022 Bush Fellow who works to break the stigma around childhood trauma and sexual abuse in Minnesota’s African immigrant communities; and Bishop Harding Smith of Robbinsdale’s Spiritual Church of God and violence interruption organization Minnesota Acts Now.
“You all are the very best of Brooklyn Park in my eyes,” Jacobson said. “You are what passion, community service and dedication look like and I’m grateful to know you and to give you this first Mayor’s Award for Excellence.”
