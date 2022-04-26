The Brooklyn Center City Council appears poised to rename the Earle Brown Heritage Center as the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center following an April 25 work session discussion.
In summer of 2020, the council had directed city staff members to move ahead with renaming the center after allegations arose that Brown, a former Hennepin County Sheriff, Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and owner of much of the farmland which would one day become Brooklyn Center, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and the Minnesota Eugenics Society.
With the change, Earle Brown Drive is expected to be renamed Heritage Drive.
Allegations
Researchers confirmed that Brown was vice president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society, city manager Reggie Edwards said.
Other allegations regarding the Ku Klux Klan were more difficult to confirm, he said.
According to Edwards, “Both staff and community and researchers with the University of Minnesota and the Historical Society have provided information as relates to Earle Brown's affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, and the eugenics organizations, and the Minneapolis (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), while there's information that goes back to the 1930s indicating some reference and association to all groups, in one way, a facet or another, there was nothing conclusive one way or another (related to the KKK), so research can't demonstrate that there was active participation or not, although with the eugenics, he did serve as the vice president of that particular organization.”
Merriam-Webster defines eugenics as “the practice or advocacy of controlled selective breeding of human populations (as by sterilization) to improve the population's genetic composition.”
The once-popular pseudoscience was championed by many in positions of power, including Adolf Hitler and other top Nazi officials, who used the premise to help justify the murder of millions deemed unfit for society.
Feedback and marketing
Cordell Wiseman, recreation director, said that the city contracted with Dayta Marketing to conduct market research on the possibility of changing the name of the Earle Brown Heritage Center. This contract directed that the firm should focus on the market-research aspect of the facility and not the city's history.
The firm brought back three recommendations: Red Farm Crossings, The Barns, and Ruby Red Farms. With these proposed names, Earle Brown Drive could have its name changed to Ruby Red Circle or Red Farm Way.
With these recommendations, the city began community engagement efforts, Wiseman said. Postcards regarding the name change were sent to all residents, and articles related to the change were posted to the city's website.
The city hosted an in-person engagement event, which was attended by 14 people, a Zoom-based event attended by 12 people and a web-based survey, which had 187 respondents.
In the community feedback, there was support for keeping the existing name, Wiseman said.
“In the community feedback, in the engagement feedback we did receive, Earle Brown Heritage Center still was the number one recommendation that was brought to us from the community,” Wiseman said. “Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center was the second vote-getter on that list.”
“What we heard strongly from the community is that they wanted to keep some sort of a historical connection to Earle Brown, if not the name, the heritage center, some sort of historical perspective, and that's why (the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center) is our recommendation,” Wiseman added.
Council reactions
Councilmember April Graves said the feedback the city received “really mirrors what I've heard from the community as well. Some people feel very strongly about it, but in general even before I saw your presentation, I already felt like we should just call it the Heritage Center.”
The city ought to change the name of the facility and nearby roadway but not hide the history or reasons for doing so, she said.
“Yeah, we don't know (if Brown was an active KKK member), but there's also reasonable reason to feel hesitant,” she said. “I don't think we should bury the story of why the name was changed. I think we should own it and also own the fact that we don't really have all the answers, and the fact that humans are complicated and can do good things and bad things at the same time and in the same lifetime.”
Mayor Mike Elliott concurred.
“I think that we also should be very clear what eugenics is about, and that we should very clearly denounce eugenics, and we should be very clear that such an organization and people affiliated with it have no place in our community for honor — we should not be honoring people that were vice presidents of eugenics organizations or the KKK,” Elliott said. “(Eugenics) has consequences that are really scary.”
Councilmember Marquita Butler said she agreed with the name change and appreciated the “different ways in which we engaged community.”
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that while she agreed with the concept of a name change, it ought to be put on a ballot for a public vote.
“I wholeheartedly agree that changing the name isn't an issue, I still would like to bring it to the voters,” she said. “I do believe that the people should have more input.”
The council should adopt a policy against naming any facility or street after any specific human, she said. “I will stand firm on that,” she said.
Elliott pushed back on that assertion, saying a larger policy decision on naming would be a “bridge too far.”
This story was updated April 27 to correct the proposed new name for the Earle Brown Heritage Center.
