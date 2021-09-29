After keeping the county’s property tax levy flat for 2021, the Hennepin County Board voted Sept. 21 to increase the maximum levy by 3.5%.
Although the maximum levy of about $899 million gained unanimous approval, there was disagreement over the ideal number, as the COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the budget discussion for a second year. One financial factor related to the public health crisis is the American Rescue Plan, a pool of federal funds for pandemic relief that can’t be used for costs incurred past 2024.
“I don’t want to get too comfortable, even with this influx of dollars,” said Angela Conley, the District 4 commissioner from Minneapolis. “ … 2025 worries me.”
Considering that, Conley advocated for a 5% maximum levy increase that she argued would help the county better prepare for the end of pandemic emergency funding.
“I’m OK with 5% if it means that we don’t have to come to a screeching halt after 2024 with all of the really, really wonderful things that we’ve invested in today,” she said.
But the county is planning for the day those pandemic funds dry up, according to County Administrator David Hough. “This 3.5% represents us doing more with property tax to make sure that when we get to 2025, there’s not a cliff,” Hough said.
If a program initially funded by the American Rescue Plan proves valuable, it will continue to get funded, he said. “It’s not my intent to do things and then turn the light switch off, so to speak, and say, ‘Oh we can’t do that anymore.’ If it’s working, if it’s part of our disparity reduction vision and strategy, we’re going to figure out how to do it,” Hough pledged.
The 3.5% increase strikes the right balance, according to Board Chair Marion Greene, the District 3 commissioner who represents St. Louis Park. “This allows us to do our work without placing the burden on Hennepin County taxpayers during what has been a very difficult time financially for many residents,” Greene said.
Federal pandemic rescue funds have also eased the burden. If it weren’t for that assistance, “we might be having a very different conversation, because I don’t know how we would pay for all of this, quite frankly,” said Debbie Goettel, the District 5 commissioner from Richfield.
Fernando argued that a maximum levy increase of 5% would provide some much-needed flexibility, especially considering that the final levy won’t be set until December, and that there is budgetary information that the board is yet to receive. The proposed county budget for 2022 is $2.5 billion.
“I think it’s instrumental for the board to have the flexibility to prioritize next year’s budget with all of the information accessible to us and in front of us,” Fernando said.
The financial fallout of the pandemic is still too great to warrant a larger levy increase, Goettel said. “There are families that are strapped,” she said. “Many of them lost part of their incomes or all their income during the pandemic and they are still digging out.”
Recent trends in home prices don’t help matters, when it comes to residents’ immediate tax burden, said Jeff Lunde, the District 1 commissioner from Brooklyn Park. During the recent surge in home prices, the houses most affected proportionately were the more affordable ones, and a more valuable home means a higher tax bill, Lunde noted.
“My concern really is those residents who are of moderate means or maybe fixed means whose houses have gone up at a much higher rate than the rest of the county,” he said.
Chris LaTondresse, the District 6 commissioner from Hopkins, added to that line of thought. Median home values have increased the most in the 16 county cities with the lowest median home value, he pointed out.
At the same time, another 0% increase isn’t tenable either, Lunde reasoned.
“Zero percent sounds really cool. It allows us as politicians to kind of stand there and say we did the right thing,” he said. “The problem is, 0% always catches up to you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.