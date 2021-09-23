The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1 million in funding for an anti-hate initiative Sept. 21, an $800,000 increase over what was initially approved the week prior.
The increase “reflects the tenor, I think, from last week’s meeting, and also discussions from county staff on, ‘How could we do an acceleration of our efforts?’” said Jeff Lunde, the District 1 commissioner from Brooklyn Park, who introduced the funding request.
The money, which will come from federal pandemic recovery funds, is tabbed for efforts including data gathering, analysis, investigation and outreach.
Although the board unanimously approved the $200,000 when it met Sept. 14 as the Administration, Libraries and Budget Committee, some commissioners voiced support for more at the time. The proposal for $200,000 marked a drop from an initial proposal of $500,000, before the board ultimately settled on $1 million.
“I’ll admit to a little whiplash due to the three versions introduced,” said Board Chair Marion Greene, the District 3 commissioner from St. Louis Park.
Among those who wanted to approve more than $200,000 at the previous meeting was Chris LaTondresse, the District 6 commissioner from Hopkins. At the more recent meeting, he called the funding “a historic investment. $1 million where we are really putting our money where our mouth is, and where our values and priorities lie.”
Angela Conley, the District 6 commissioner from Minneapolis, was another who had advocated for initial spending above $200,000. “I heard loud and clear from community members and from advocates about the amount that was needed,” Conley said.
The effort to combat hate incidents is personal for Irene Fernando, the District 2 commissioner from Minneapolis. At the previous meeting, Fernando, whose parents immigrated from the Philippines, recalled her and her family’s experiences with racial discrimination. “So it means a lot to see the county considering fully funding this, kind of, from the start,” Fernando said.
Seeking better data
A chief concern among commissioners is the lack of data collected on hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents. “It’s under-reported in the state of Minnesota and in Hennepin County,” Lunde said.
It’s not uncommon for the role of bias in an assault to not be included in the police report when the case is submitted, a memo to the County Board notes. Often, that information doesn’t come out until the victim has conversations with a witness specialist, the memo adds.
Gathering more data will mean building community trust, Lunde said. Across the country, there are systems for the reporting of hate incidents, he said, “and no one uses it. And the reason is that the community doesn’t feel empowered.”
For that reason, community groups will play a critical role in the county’s new initiative, Lunde promised. “The community leads the way,” he said.
Commissioners were also thinking outside their own jurisdiction. “I think that we might be able to probably set up something that can be a role model for the rest of the state on how to interact with folks who are victims of hate and who can bring things in here today,” said Debbie Goettel, the District 5 commissioner from Richfield. “ … We hope to see more people step to the table and bring dollars with them.”
Lunde said he has been in contact with a number of state legislators who “really want to see what the state can do to elevate that game, and how can we work together.”
Leaders at the municipal level are also paying attention to anti-hate measures. “I know conversations are only just starting with our partners who are local government representatives in St. Louis Park,” Greene said of her city of residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.