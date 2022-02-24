Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz convened a public safety roundtable at Brooklyn Park’s Community Activity Center Feb. 23, asking local government officials and community groups for feedback on rising violent crime in the past year.
The meeting was the first of a statewide public safety tour as the governor’s office and Legislature debate how to spend the state’s projected $7.7 billion surplus.
The Walz administration is proposing to allocate $300 million to public safety proposals this year.
Brooklyn Park saw significant rises in gun violence in last two years. The city, which is the sixth largest in the state and fourth largest in the metro, would receive approximately $1.5 million from the proposal.
“This uptick in crime, especially violent crime, across the country is pretty well documented – we’re here today looking for solutions,” Walz said. “The purpose is to hear feedback on some of these proposals that we’re making. These things that we need to (do), these things that will work, hearing from organizations.”
Walz said he wanted to hear a wide array of perspectives and solutions related to safety and crime issues while working on budget proposals.
“These communities are figuring it out themselves in many ways, and what we’re here to do is, what can the state do in terms of resources? What can we do – if that’s financial resources, or what can we do with some of the resources we have, whether that’s investigative help, laboratory help, some of the things that we do,” Walz said.
Urban and suburban cities are “not islands,” and what happens in one city impacts the surrounding cities, Walz said.
“We’re in this together,” he said. “The issues of public safety aren’t just our neighbors’ problems, they’re all of ours.”
A portion of the $300 million that Walz’s administration aims to invest in public safety will be directed to local governments, he said.
“One of the things that we’re being very specific about and that we heard from this was empowering the communities that know how to make these decisions,” Walz said.
He also stated that statewide law enforcement recruitment efforts, funding for open public safety positions, and grants to community organizations were potential priorities this year.
In Brooklyn Park, there were 102 shots-fired incidents in 2020. In those incidents, 38 people were struck by gunfire, and two people were killed, according to the Police Department.
Shots fired increased in 2021, with 134 such incidents documented in Brooklyn Park. Twenty-five people were struck by gunfire and five people were killed.
Brooklyn Park recently allocated $1.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to renew a contract with Minnesota Acts Now, a nonprofit violence intervention group that patrols the city’s high-crime areas.
“Every morning when I wake up and my phone doesn’t say that shots were fired last night, I know that it was these guys working in combination together, in collaboration,” Brooklyn Park Mayor Jacobson said of the organization. “We can’t do it alone.”
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen has spoken highly of the group’s work to help reduce violent crime, and requested that the city extend its contract through the end of the year.
Enevoldsen told Walz he was “scared to death” about the potential for violent crime in 2022. More than money, police departments need community and political support, Enevoldsen said.
“It’s not money, it’s simply your voice in support of law enforcement,” he said. “The more rhetoric that is out there about all police are bad, when our officers show up to these scenes, these shooting scenes, we become the problem.”
Enevoldsen said he felt compelled to hire Minnesota Acts Now in part due to the lack of cooperation within the community during investigations.
“Witnesses will not talk to us, victims will not talk to us, and that’s because (people believe) the police are not legitimate, and that narrative continues today, and it’s problematic,” he said.
A middle ground exists between reducing crime and pushing for police reform, Walz said.
“It’s my responsibility to try to find that middle ground to bring us together and say we can do both,” he said.
Firefighters in Brooklyn Park are “getting burned out” responding to the medical calls related to violent crime incidents, said John Cunningham, Brooklyn Park fire chief.
Bishop Harding Smith, founder of Minnesota Acts Now and the Spiritual Church of God in Robbinsdale, and Spike Moss, a longtime community activist currently affiliated with Minnesota Acts Now, spoke to the conditions on Twin Cities streets.
“It’s easier to buy a gun than to buy a bag of chips,” Smith said. “The streets are flooded with guns. … The drugs are killing us.”
Moss said that federal law enforcement needs to track down and arrest high-level gun running and drug smuggling operations before gun violence can be curtailed.
With the increase in shootings last year, the state needs to prepare for retaliation and violence this spring and summer, he said.
“There’s no way they can come out of their homes and not want to get even with the people they missed over the winter,” Moss said.
Moss and Smith also said the state needs to implement mobile job programs for at-risk youth.
Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman (D-Brooklyn Park) said that with the budget surplus, there should be funds available to help with providing jobs or a job pipeline for at-risk youth.
“We at the state can’t solve problems but we can be a partner, we can lend support, we can strengthen what communities have figured out on their own,” she said.
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that crime prevention and intervention need to be a large focus in the next year.
Harrington and Walz agreed that the federal government needs to appoint a permanent U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota for federal law enforcement efforts to move forward.
Brooklyn Park City Manager Jay Stroebel said the ongoing violence has had a destabilizing effect on residents and the local economy, with global manufacturing companies considering relocating due to existing conditions.
He also spoke to the need for a holistic approach in preventing crime through measures such as housing support and economic inclusion.
