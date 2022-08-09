A petition to change Brooklyn Center’s style of government from the existing manger-council style to an executive mayor-legislative council was found to be insufficient by state statutory requirements and was sent back to the petitioners on Aug. 4.
If implemented, the proposal would institute sweeping changes to the city’s government structure, with a full-time mayor performing the duties now performed by the City Manager.
The petitioners want to see the proposal brought before voters as a ballot question in the November election.
“The petitioners now have until August 15 to return the petition to the City Clerk’s office,” City Clerk and Interim Assistant City Manager Barb Suciu wrote in an email to the Sun Post. “The City Clerk’s office then has 5 days to process the petition, including verification that the committee has the required 886 signatures. If they do have the required number it will be on the agenda for the August 22 City Council to add the question to the ballot. If there aren’t the required 886 signatures the petition then fails.”
A group called Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor submitted the proposal to the city July 12.
According to a certification letter sent to the group, the petition did not include the names and addresses of the committee of petitioners on all pages of the petition as required by state law.
Additionally, “All submitted pages of the petition are missing the notarized affidavit of the circulator on each page of the petition as required,” said the certification letter, which was written by Suciu.
Under state law, petitioners have an opportunity to amend their original petition by filling a supplementary petition within 10-days of the ruling.
“If the petitioners do file a supplementary petition by August 15, then I am required to validate the supplementary petition within a five-day period of receipt to determine if the petition for a proposed amendment to the City Charter proceeds to the City Council for the determination of potential ballot language to submit to the electorate,” Suciu wrote.
When the city began reviewing the petition, two teams considered the validity of the signatures on the petition, “but the counting process was not finalized once I made the determination that the petition papers were invalid,” Succiu wrote in the certification letter.
According to court documents, the petition was submitted with 1,103 signatures.
State law requires that a charter petition have a number of signatures equal to 5% of the votes cast in the last general election in a city.
As a result, a citizen-submitted charter amendment petition in Brooklyn Center must contain at least 866 signatures. However, the two teams reviewing the signatures on the petition found that between 622 and 628 of the signatures were valid in the preliminary review.
Suciu said the following circumstances could result in an invalid signature: "Bad address, bad signature, not found as a registered voter, duplicate entry, non-Brooklyn Center signer, (or) missing date of signature."
A spokesperson for Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor said the group worked with the clerk’s office to develop the structure of the petition and signature sheet, and that they are “disappointed” with the decision.
“Frankly, after taking care to consult the City Clerk we are shocked to have the same person declare the petition insufficient,” said Joe Mason, spokesperson for Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor. “Obviously the officials at City Hall are opposed to this change and determined to push Brooklyn Center backwards.”
“We need to emphasize that the clerk pre-approved our petition prior to the collection of signatures,” Mason said.
Mason said the petitioners are confident that if the amendment appears on the ballot the voters will support it.
“We remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure that the voices of Brooklyn Center voters are heard on this important issue,” Mason said.
If the petitioners submit a supplementary petition that is found to be legally sufficient, the petition will then be sent to the City Council, which could consider ballot language for November.
If the petition is found to be insufficient, it will be filed with the City Clerk’s Office and no further action would be taken.
The statutory deadline for submitting a ballot question is Aug. 26.
Previously, the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission had raised concerns about whether the petition met the standards laid out in state statute. The commission rejected moving the petition forward to the review stage on July 20.
According to meeting minutes, Commissioner Stanley Leino expressed concerns about passing an “incomplete petition forward.”
However, City Attorney Jason Hill told the commission that state law required the commission to transmit the petition to the review process.
Under the threat of a lawsuit from Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor, the commission voted unanimously to transmit the petition on July 26.
“As far as the role of the Charter Commission, it’s pretty clear what’s in the statute,” said Charter Commission Chair Mark Goodell.
The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice by Hennepin County District Court Judge David L. Piper Aug. 2.
Of the four candidates on the ballot for the primary election incumbent Mike Elliott and Leng Xiong spoke in favor of the proposal during a recent League of Women Voters forum.
Candidates Laurie Ann Moore and April Graves, a sitting City Councilmember, spoke against the proposal.
