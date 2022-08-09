A petition to change Brooklyn Center’s style of government from the existing manger-council style to an executive mayor-legislative council was found to be insufficient by state statutory requirements and was sent back to the petitioners on Aug. 4.

If implemented, the proposal would institute sweeping changes to the city’s government structure, with a full-time mayor performing the duties now performed by the City Manager.

