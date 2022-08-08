Gannon.JPG

Tim Gannon testifies during the Kim Potter trial. Gannon filed a lawsuit against the city of Brooklyn Center, City Manager Reggie Edwards, and City Councilmember Marquita Butler on Aug. 3.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and his lawyers filed a lawsuit against the city of Brooklyn Center, City Manager Reggie Edwards, and City Councilmember Marquita Butler on Aug. 3.

The suit alleges that the city retaliated against Gannon in violation of the Minnesota Whistleblower Act, breached its employment contact with Gannon, discriminated against Gannon because of his race and violated open meeting laws.

