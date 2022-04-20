Officials in Brooklyn Park met for a public safety roundtable April 13 at the Brooklyn Park Library, with Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) asking for input from Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde, Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen on the State Legislature’s public safety proposals.
In the Legislature, the DFL has proposed $500 million worth of public safety bills.
Hoffman asked for a boots-on-the-ground perspective from Enevoldsen and Jacobson, while Lunde, who chairs the County Board’s public safety committee and was previously mayor of Brooklyn Park, provided additional perspective on the public safety work occurring at the county level.
The bills are “designed to not only reduce crime today but also prevent crime tomorrow, and in our language, we do that by investing in communities, courts, criminal justice systems, juvenile justice – so what I really want people to think about is, look at that package, does it make sense,” Hoffman said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson called public safety the “most critical issue” facing the city.
“I hear from people consistently who are moving out of our city to where they might feel safer,” she said. “There’s only so much that our police department can do. … I’m very proud of (our) prevention strategies for our young people.”
While city services such as Brooklynk attempt to direct youth toward a better life, more services are needed to intervene with at-risk youth, Jacobson said.
“Those are the kinds of things that we continue to invest in here in Brooklyn Park but it’s not enough. And so how do we continue to do more? That obviously takes more funding,” Jacobson said.
Root causes of crime, such as housing, education and access to health care, impact the city’s overall public safety landscape, she said.
Lunde agreed that root cause work continues to be a significant issue to address at the county level. One of the large efforts the county is undertaking is violence intervention, he said.
When considering the most serious violent crimes occurring in the region “you can track (them) down to about 3,000 people,” Lunde said. “What we’re trying to do, peel off the people who are (marginally) connected.”
Enevoldsen, Jacobson and Lunde all mentioned mental health as a common factor in crime and public safety trends.
“The biggest one is mental health,” Enevoldsen said. “There are so many things that police officers go to that they don’t need to go to.”
For instance, Brooklyn Park police officers are frequently dispatched to group homes to deal with client issues that could be handled internally by better-trained mental health staff, Enevoldsen said.
“The reason we’re called there has nothing to do with a police officer – a client’s refusing to take their medication, a client is refusing to go to bed,” he said. “The reason that they’re calling 911 a lot of times is that the staff is not adequately trained to deal with a client in that condition.”
Elected officials ought to look at licensing and training requirements for group homes, he said.
“It blows me away to hear about the licensing discussion and I think that’s worthy of a deeper dive,” Hoffman said.
While the county “really focuses on mental health,” Lunde said, “too many of these kids that we’re trying to intervene with just don’t have a place to go. Their families have written them off.”
In late summer or early fall, the county is expecting to launch a pilot co-responder public safety response model in Brooklyn Park, where mental health workers will be dispatched to mental health calls with police officers, Lunde said.
“There’s a lot of work that the police does that frankly is not police work but because we have no one else to send over,” police officers are left to act as social workers, Lunde said.
Jacobson said she previously worked at a mental health service provider that closed when state agencies were no longer willing to fund the operation.
The Legislature needs to be willing to fund mental health service providers that serve high-risk youth entering the criminal justice system, Jacobson said.
“They need to see a different life,” she said. “That doesn’t come at no cost, and it’s only going to get worse.”
“None of this is in any of the proposals,” Hoffman said.
A lack of flexibility in funding requirements also creates barriers implementing new services, Lunde said.
“There’s these little rules that preclude us from offering more services. Even if the will is there, we can’t,” he said.
Gun violence, Enevoldsen said, has reached an “epidemic proportion” across the nation.
However, some community members are still unwilling to work with their local police, he said.
“The first thing we really need is support,” Enevoldsen said. “The last two summers and potentially even further back, the police are not seen as legitimate and obviously this profession has brought a lot of that on itself.”
While the situation seems to be improving, the community distrust persists, Enevoldsen said.
“We’ve had situations where victims of gunshots will not tell us their name much less who else was involved,” he said. “When our officers are showing up to the scenes of some of these very violent crimes, we become the obstacle. The crowd turns on the police.”
“How do we legislate that, right?” Hoffman responded. “It saddens me.”
Lunde predicted that the combination of public safety issues and election rhetoric will make this year difficult.
“This summer is going to be a challenge,” he said. “What’s going to be even more challenging is we’re going to have elections. … If you can do one thing, just take responsibility for your neighborhood and we really need to work together because no one group is going to solve any of these problems.”
