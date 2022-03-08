The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a rental housing tenant protection ordinance Feb. 28.
In a split vote, the council approved an ordinance that ensures rental tenants have a 30-day notice period prior to evictions and requires landlords to prove just cause before non-renewal of an expired lease agreement.
Mayor Mike Elliott, and Councilmembers Marquita Butler and April Graves supported the proposal, while Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan cast dissenting votes.
“Many in our community have suffered greatly,” Elliott said. “I think it’s going to help protect our kids who are in school who need stability in housing.”
The decision capped a saga of revised proposals and counteroffers.
The ordinance, first considered by the council last November, was proposed in a form similar to the one that was eventually adopted.
After a public hearing in December and meetings with stakeholders, a revised ordinance was proposed Feb. 14. This revised ordinance offered compromises to meet the requests of landlords, shortening the notice period to 14 days and allowing non-renewal of leases with a 90-day notice period.
The council then asked to see – and ultimately approved – a proposal with a 30-day notice period, but without the 90-day non-renewal concession. The adopted ordinance also requires landlords to provide the city with data on non-renewal of leases.
Ryan said a 30-day notice period would put an undue financial burden on property managers, and that lease non-renewal is too important a tool to entirely strip away from landlords dealing with problematic tenants.
“If it’s a 30-day notice, that means that if the property manager hesitates a day or two, that carries the issue into the next month with the possibility of another month’s rent lost,” Ryan said. “We’ve heard this repeatedly from the rental property operators.”
Lawrence-Anderson said she was worried about the unintentional consequences of approving the ordinance, particularly the just-cause requirement for non-renewal of leases.
“I am concerned that in our effort to help we may in fact be causing more issues,” she said. “My worry is if we are not allowing our housing providers to not renew someone without a valid cause we are unintentionally forcing the housing providers to then evict instead of non-renewal.”
Many issues with rental properties could be solved through the city’s rental licensing process, and the state Legislature should address tenant protections, Lawrence-Anderson said.
Butler said she was not concerned about the prospect of legal challenges that landlords might bring against the city.
Tenants at four or five properties have reported troublesome rental experiences, and “when it starts getting out of hand, where we have multiple properties that are harming residents, we need to take action. It’s our responsibility as policy makers,” Butler said.
Graves acted as a swing vote in the debate, with the rest of the council split 2-2 on the topic.
“I’m a little bit concerned about the just-cause one because no (other city in Minnesota) has done it successfully yet,” she said. “I’m really not feeling confident about making a decision but I also feel pressured to make a decision.”
She said she wanted to see greater nuance in the policy, making requirements less stringent for smaller property owners as opposed to larger, corporate-owned holdings.
City Attorney Jason Hill said such an ordinance would be difficult to support if challenged in the courts.
Graves attempted to propose a compromise, retaining the 30-day eviction notice period but adding the 90-day non-renewal notice. “Nobody would really like it but everybody would get at least something that they wanted,” she said.
Lawrence-Anderson was amenable to the proposal, but Ryan pushed for a 14-day notice period. “That’s really my red line, I’m not going to cross that,” he said.
Without three votes to support her amendment, Graves decided to support the existing proposal.
“I’m still not 100% happy with this ordinance,” she said. “I’m willing to go along with the vote tonight but I really think, I feel that there needs to still be some more nuance. My intuitive feeling is that we need that 90-day (non-renewal notice period).”
Representatives from housing advocates African Career and Education Resources Inc. and HOME Line spoke in favor of approving the tenant protections, as did several residents.
“I’m really disappointed at everything tonight, I’m speechless,” said Lovetee Polahn, tenant organizer at Georgetown Park Apartments. “I would support the 30 days (notice) and I would also support the just cause (requirements).”
