The Feb. 25 caucuses were a little different than they were in 2016.
“That year was an anomaly,” said Dave Kyllo, chair of the Senate District 44 Republicans.
Kyllo said this year’s turnout to Wayzata Central Middle School in Plymouth was lower than 2016, but “consistent with prior caucuses.”
Senate District 45 DFL Chair Frank Neubecker also reported low turnout at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope. He said an initial count put attendance at 363 people.
Neubecker said the numbers led him and his team to believe that “the message got out that not presidential business would take place at the caucus.”
This year’s caucuses were the first meetings without a presidential straw poll, an unofficial vote to gauge popular opinion on the upcoming election. The state’s March 3 presidential primary was one of 14 Super Tuesday state primaries. The results of that primary were tallied after this paper went to press.
Without the straw poll, Kyllo mused that the district may not have caucus attendance levels similar to 2016 for the foreseeable future.
The road to election day
Kyllo also said that those who did attend were “engaged” in the agenda and discussion. While people discussed a range of questions and concerns with him, there were few common themes.
“Generally, most of the issues and questions that I heard focused on government accountability and responsibility, spending and taxing levels, quality public schools and education, and general concern for protecting health and life,” he said.
Neubecker said the top concern he heard was how to make sure President Donald Trump wasn’t re-elected. Additionally, caucus-goers asked about the changes related to the caucus and presidential primary, which was expected.
Caucuses are also places where constituents can begin to shape the party platform by presenting resolutions. A resolution can propose changes, additions or amendments to the current party platform, and if passed by the constituent’s precinct, will go on to be introduced at a party convention. Neubecker said the party had not started the process of documenting the resolutions that were approved at the caucus.
There is much to do for both parties as the elections grow nearer.
“As a basic political operating unit of the Republican Party, Senate District 44 Republicans is excited to continue to support and advocate for our Republican platform and Republican-endorsed candidates for elected office,” said Kyllo. “And, to educate and work with many community groups, various public officials and legislators, and a whole host of other individuals and businesses who want to help Senate District 44 thrive.”
“We are now focused on getting the new precinct chairs up to speed and getting ready for the Senate District 45 DFL Convention on April 4,” said Neubecker. “There, we will endorse a DFL candidate to run for the open seat in 45A. We currently have two candidates who have announced they are seeking the endorsement, Cedrick Frazier and Daonna Depoister.”
