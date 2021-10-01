Hennepin County on Sept. 21 hired the University of Minnesota’s Center of Urban and Regional Affairs to establish and facilitate the work of an Anti-Displacement Workgroup for the Bottineau Blue Light Rail extension project.
With the line being redesigned as it moves out of the BNSF rail corridor, the project office hired the group to help support equitable design development in the corridor.
“As a Hennepin County Commissioner and north Minneapolis resident, I’m excited for the transformational benefits light rail will bring to our communities,” said Irene Fernando, county commissioner for District 2.
“To pursue this work equitably, we must also recognize that large-scale public investments can accelerate patterns of residential and economic displacement and work together to ensure this investment benefits corridor residents, prevents displacement, builds community wealth, and meaningfully addresses decades-long patterns of disinvestment.”
Displacement prevention emerged as a consistent community issue as the project office conducted community engagement last spring.
“We’re really looking to CURA to again lead the efforts as a facilitator and provide technical services to assist with this complex work,” said Cathy Gold, with Hennepin County Public Works.
Each member of the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs brings their own reputation and specific area of expertise to the project, Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, said during the Sept. 24 Corridor Management Committee meeting.
“I can speak as a former commissioner of MnDOT, the disruption and the harm that can be caused by large infrastructure projects, and we just need to have our eyes open, so carefully and really be responsive to community concern that we’re bringing our best thinking,” Zelle said.
“This is a great group and I think the process itself really offers us an opportunity to get our best thinking, because this isn’t easy. But we know that if we take the time and we honor the intentions, the goals, we can find a way to get there.”
The groundwork for light-rail must be laid before shovels hit the dirt, said Jeff Lunde, the District 1 County Commissioner from Brooklyn Park.
“We recognize displacement pressures directly related to light-rail projects can begin well before the line is even under construction,” he said. “We want to have policies in place to support the communities that are intended to benefit from such a significant infrastructure investment before it is too late.
“We want to set a new national standard for how agencies work with community and other partners early to plan for and minimize pressures associated with major infrastructure investments that end up displacing the very residents those projects are intended to serve.”
The Anti-Displacement Workgroup members will include residents and business owners that may be impacted by the line, as well as experts, staff and policy makers from the project partners.
