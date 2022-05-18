Hennepin County granted $3.5 million to the nonprofit housing management company Aeon for improvements at Huntington Place Apartments.
Huntington Place, located at 5805 73rd Ave. N., is the second-largest apartment complex in the Twin Cities. Only Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis has more units.
The complex was built in 1969 and has 834 one-bedroom apartments in six buildings on approximately 36 acres.
Aeon purchased the property in February 2020.
The grant, provided with funds from the American Rescue Plan, will be used to improve unit interior and exteriors, as well as security at the site.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds for the preservation of naturally occurring affordable housing on Aug. 17, 2021. Following this, on March 11, 2022, Hennepin County administrators approved allocation of the grant funding to Aeon.
State statute requires the city to sign off on the grant. The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the allocation May 9.
Of the $3.5 million grant, $1.1 million will be used for “differential of unit interior renovations requiring more extensive work than a typical turnover above typical turn cost,” Julia Welle Ayres, Hennepin County housing development and finance director, wrote in the award letter sent to Aeon.
Another $1.6 million was allocated to “physical improvements to enhance safety, including security systems, exterior lighting, and fencing,” Ayres wrote.
$377,449 will be used to upgrade 25 units from “an un-rentable state to safe, quality housing,” Ayres wrote.
The remaining $307,637 will be used to exterior and common area deferred maintenance.
The grant is eligible for costs incurred through Dec. 31, 2022.
