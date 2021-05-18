The Hennepin County Board on May 11 approved $17.1 million for affordable housing, the most the county has awarded at one time for the purpose.
The sum will support 1,550 affordable housing units across 27 projects.
“These are really historic investments to match the unprecedented challenges we face with affordable housing,” said District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who chairs the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The board met in its capacity as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority as it approved the funding.
Three hundred sixty of the units being funded will be priced as affordable for renters earning 30% of the area median income. For a four-person household, that would amount to $31,450 annually, according to the county.
“I think this underscores our county’s commitment to deeply affordable housing, and we are just getting started,” said LaTondresse, a Hopkins resident.
District 4 Commissioner Angela Conley, of Minneapolis, was pleased with the breadth of the funding approvals. “I’m very happy to see that we are on the edge of bringing in more housing that we know we really, really need, and a variety of different types of housing,” Conley said.
Some of the funding will also go toward support services such as rent assistance, predevelopment assistance, community development and infrastructure projects, states a press release on the action. The $17.1 million will support projects in Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Edina, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Minnetonka and Osseo.
“We are carrying the torch here,” said District 5 County Commissioner Debbie Goettel, of Richfield.
She implored the state to follow the example. “There are more proposals than what we can fund and the need still outstrips what we can produce,” Goettel said. “ … I just hope the state recognizes this and decides to be a player in this and gets a regional plan together.”
In addition to getting other governmental institutions to increase investment in affordable housing, one challenge will be lumber costs that risen drastically, said District 1 Commissioner Jeff Lunde, of Brooklyn Park.
“Lumber prices are going through the roof, and so our ability to effectively support affordable housing is going to be limited because money’s going to go not as far,” said Lunde, who also noted his concern for delays associated with the market conditions.
The county has seen building costs rise by 10% over last year, “in part reflecting increases in lumber pricing,” said Spencer Agnew, of the county’s Affordable Housing Incentive Fund.
The county hasn’t seen delays in construction, however, Agnew added.
