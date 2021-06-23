Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are giving notice of plans to leave the Minneapolis Northwest Tourism Board following City Council approvals June 14.
A committee with members from both cities will decide the future of the organization.
“This committee is going to have a lot of work to do this fall to get prepared for a final decision on how we want to treat the Northwest Tourism entity that remains,” said Kim Berggren, community development director in Brooklyn Park. “I think there’s value there so we need to think hard about what value we are turning away from if we go at it alone.”
In its current form, the board promotes travel and tourism in three cities: Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, and Brooklyn Center. The board is funded through a 3% lodging tax levied on hotel room rentals in each city.
The board jointly markets the three cities’ event venues, hotels and other lodging to tourists planning to come to the Minneapolis area, particularly out-of-state travelers.
Maple Grove, which has the more than half of the hotel rooms in the agreement and therefore contributes more than half of the board’s revenue, gave notice of plans to leave the board in May and form its own convention and visitors bureau.
New committee
Representatives of Maple Grove sent a letter to Northwest Tourism June 3 asking the board to discuss dissolving the agreement.
The board then voted to form a committee containing representatives from Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park to determine the future of the organization.
The board will not automatically dissolve as members give notice of plans to leave. Due to contract stipulations Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are required to give 18 months notice before leaving. As a result, they will remain in the agreement until Dec. 31, 2022.
Maple Grove will remain on the board through December 2021.
What’s next?
With the exit of Maple Grove, the Brooklyns are left to grapple with questions of the board’s future. In the coming months, the cities can decide to do away with the organization entirely, keep the board as a joint agreement, modify the board’s operations to function differently, ask the legislature for special legislation to modify eligible lodging tax expenditures, or some combination of these options.
In the short term, the cities are in agreement that they ought to determine what’s worth keeping through the new joint board committee.
That said, state law would require that some form a tourism board continue to exist as long as the cities continue to collect lodging taxes.
Due to existing special legislation, Brooklyn Center collects a 6% lodging tax, with 3% dedicated to the tourism board and 3% used for the general fund.
With two members absent, the Brooklyn Center City Council was unanimous in its support to leave board.
“I think Brooklyn Center, we’re in an advantageous position because we are able, unlike the other cities, to collect a higher level, twice as much tax for our lodging,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “I think this presents us a really great opportunity. I think exploring jointly, working with Brooklyn Park, makes sense to do that exploration.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan said the move would provide the city with the broadest range of options as it determines the best options to move forward.
The Brooklyn Park council was equally supportive, with members voting unanimously to give notice of plans to leave the board.
Alone or together?
In both cities, visions of the future vary. Some council members want to see the cities develop their own boards, while others said they ought to continue in a collaborative effort.
In Brooklyn Center, Elliott said the city ought to explore both options and not solely focus on a joint effort. “At this point, I think all options are on the table,” he said.
If the city is successful in developing new restaurant and economic opportunities, it may be worth promoting the city in a solo venture, Elliott said.
“I think that we are creating a unique brand, a brand that is a city that is forward leaning and forward thinking and transformational,” he added.
In Brooklyn Park, Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks said the city should develop its own board.
“I think Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center would do a better job of just promoting themselves,” Parks said.
Jacobson said the board no longer offers a good value for the city’s money. “It’s not secret that I also feel like we in Brooklyn Park need our own chamber and we need our own tourism board,” she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell, who currently serves on the board, said it’s not in the cities’ best interest to work alone.
“If we were to partner with Brooklyn Center, if it came down to it, then that’s what we should do,” he said.
