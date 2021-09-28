With the spike in violent crime this summer, Brooklyn Park plans to use American Rescue Plan funds and the city’s fund balance to assist nonprofit housing developer Aeon in establishing permanent security measures at Huntington Place Apartments, the council decided Sept. 20.
Complaints of criminal activity have long followed the complex, and continue today. Following a recent spate of violence, Aeon increased security on-site, closing access points and hiring a private security firm.
The developer asked the city to help financially sustain that increased security and construct a fence along the perimeter.
The proposal is a “unique opportunity for the city to assist in increasing the security around Huntington,” said Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen. “That’s been a problem for my entire career. As we look at their long-term plan, we can’t really begin to build community, build neighborhoods within that complex until we can restore order.”
Gunfire has not been uncommon at the complex this summer. Police responded to three separate shots-fired incidents at the complex in less than a week near the end of July.
Aeon requested $1 million in assistance to construct perimeter fencing with locked and fobbed gates, a staffed security booth and a vehicle arm and gate.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a $500,000 allocation from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds, and $500,000 from existing Economic Development Authority housing set-aside fund balances for the project.
Covering approximately 35 acres and housing an estimated 3,000 residents, Huntington Place, at 5805 73rd Ave. N., is the second largest apartment complex in the Twin Cities. Only Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis has more units.
For perspective, consider that the nearby town of Osseo has a population of 2,753 residents spread over approximately 474 acres.
“Huntington has always been a large challenge for us because it’s so big,” Enevoldsen said. “I can guarantee you that the number of calls for service, and the number of crimes and violent crimes at Huntington far, far, far exceed what happens in the city of Osseo.”
Due to the site and road layout, the buildings in the back of the complex take longer for police to access, and as a result, tend to attract more criminal activity than the units near the roadway.
“An effective public safety response would have an isle that goes right in between the buildings where you could just branch off,” Enevoldsen said. “If there are bad actors back there, it’s pretty common that they’re going to have someone up near the rental office to say hey, the cops are coming, or if it’s a significant issue, they’re going to hear us coming.”
The security measures enacted by Aeon have helped to reduce crime in the last month, Enevoldsen said, and other complexes have seen improvements when constructing similar fencing.
Aeon purchased the complex in January 2020.
“The transformation of Huntington is not going to happen overnight; it’s going to happen in steps,” said Alan Arthur, Aeon CEO. “The biggest thing on the horizon that we can do to make the change is what’s being proposed right now.”
Security enhancement can “push out and stop the third parties who come there and do the nefarious activities and start dealing with the residents themselves, some of whom need to go to some other place because they are involved in those activities,” Arthur said.
Aeon can then move forward with bringing in social service providers to help residents with issues such as domestic violence, youth programming and mental health, Arthur said.
The company has identified 40 residents that may be evicted due to their abusive or criminal conduct, he said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner questioned the fairness of providing such substantial funds to Huntington but not other complexes that may have security issues. More complexes are likely to ask the city for similar assistance, she said.
“All of us care very deeply about our city and about that particular project because it has been the place the whole 25 years I’ve lived here to not go to and not live at,” she said.
Councilmember Terry Parks said that many people committing crimes are not being held accountable.
“Ever since I can remember we’ve been throwing money into that property,” he said. “Nothing has really come back positive for me, so I’m going to say yes to this. I just have concerns.”
Councilmember Susan Pha spoke in favor of the proposal.
“We’re going to try and make that community safer for all of us,” she said. “I really see this as an urgent safety and security issue.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she was concerned that as problematic residents and visitors are pushed out of Huntington Place, they may simply relocate to another area of the city.
“I’m going to invest, if in nothing else, in our police department by investing at Huntington,” she said.
Many of those arrested at Huntington Place during incidents are not actually residents of the complex, and their only connection to the city is that it represents a meeting place, often for drug deals, Enevoldsen said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.