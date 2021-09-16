This year, Brooklyn Park’s resident survey, commonly used to measure perceptions and satisfaction with city services, will gauge resident interest on water softening, ranked-choice voting and chicken keeping, among other issues, the City Council decided Sept. 7.
The city hires an external firm, the Morris Leatherman Company, to conduct statistically valid research on a biannual basis. This year, surveys will begin in mid-September, with results returning late in the year.
The survey will gauge opinions of a representative sample of 800 city residents, according to Jay Stroebel, city manager.
“They know that they have to match our demographics as closely as possible in terms of where they’re getting the results from,” he said. “Age, homeowner, renter, so on and so forth. … We could do a survey to get city-wide results at around 400 to 500 survey participants.”
By collecting 800 survey responses, the city is able to break down results by region or other specific demographic factors, Stroebel said.
Chickens
The Brooklyn Park City Council rejected a proposal to allow residential chicken and pot-bellied pig keeping in September 2019.
The council had previously rejected a chicken-keeping proposal in January, 2013.
Current city code defines chickens as farm animals, and only allows them to be kept on parcels of five acres or larger.
However, the prospect of legal chicken keeping continues to garner resident interest, Stroebel said.
The survey asks, “Would you support the city allowing female chickens (but not roosters) in residential backyards under proper regulation such as providing a coop? If no, why not?”
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said he has heard a desire to revisit the issue from residents.
Councilmember Susan Pha said the question ought to include information regarding a limit on the total number of chickens allowed on a property. Otherwise, the survey is setting up the question to fail, she said.
“If we don’t put a limit when we say chickens, people are thinking 20, 30, 40, 50,” she said. “That’s not really the case.”
Couniclmember Tonja West-Hafner said the council has already voted down the proposal, which she opposes. However, owners of unlawful chicken coops still want to be grandfathered into legality, she said.
“I don’t want to keep asking that question,” she said. “I think it’s more because we have issues with chickens and they’re here, and so I think it keeps getting asked in hope that people would vote for it, and so then the people that have chickens that aren’t supposed to can just keep the chickens.”
Ranked-choice voting
Ranked-choice voting has become increasingly common in Minnesota, with Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park all implementing the practice.
With ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates for an office by preference.
In a ranked-choice system, when votes are tallied, to win the seat outright, a candidate must have a majority of first-preference votes, or 50% plus one.
If no candidate has a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated from the race. A voter’s ballot cast for the failing candidate will then be counted for their second-preference candidate.
The process continues until a candidate has a super majority of the votes.
A ranked-choice voting proposal for city elections was rejected by the Brooklyn Park council in February 2016.
Charter Commissioner Dave Williams said that the topic has been on the commission’s work plan, but members wanted to hear the public’s opinions on the issue before bringing forward any sort of formal proposal.
Councilmember Terry Parks said he would not support a proposal for ranked-choice voting if it came before the council.
“There’s people like myself that are totally against it,” he said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he was “120%” in support of ranked-choice voting.
In the draft survey, residents can provide a 1-5 rating of interest in implementing ranked-choice voting.
Water softening
Brooklyn Park’s infamously hard water, collected from local aquifers, continues to be a topic of discussion.
The topic became a campaign issue for Jacobson and Hollies Winston, her opponent in the recent mayoral election, with both candidates saying a solution was worth considering.
The city’s water treatment plant does not soften water before it reaches residents. The water hardness is approximately 32 grains per gallon, while residential softeners usually are set to leave six to seven grains of hardness in the water.
The survey asks residents to provide a level of support for adding softening at the water treatment facility, as well as support for increased water bills.
Stroebel said that if there is sufficient community interest to invest in softer water, it may be less expensive to access the Mississippi River’s water rather than install a completely new, approximately $40 million softening operation with ongoing operating costs.
“We know that there’s a lot of frustrations and complaints about the hard water and it’s not getting any softer naturally,” he said.
Jacobson and West-Hafner said they were concerned about the survey representing the real, ongoing costs of installing a water softening system rather than simply gauging interest in the abstract.
