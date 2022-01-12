According to a bi-annual survey recently conducted for Brooklyn Park by the Morris Leatherman Company, crime as a whole, and particularly gun crime, continue to be a significant concern among residents.
Meanwhile, more than 80% of residents said their quality of life in the city is favorable.
A majority of residents in the random survey, which was conducted by phone with 800 residents, were also interested in new initiatives such as residential chicken keeping, city water softening, and a city-owned aquatics facility.
“With cities and school districts, local government, people care,” said Peter Leatherman, of the Morris Leatherman Company. “It’s their chance to do your job for 20 minutes and tell us what they think, to tell you what they think, and they’re willing to do it … they care about the community they live in.”
Broadly, 84% of residents said their quality of life within the city is favorable. Eighty-six percent would recommend the city to others as a place to live, up from 83% in 2019.
Public faith with the City Council and city staff are high.
Eighty-three percent of respondents approve of city staff work, while 13% disapprove and 4% are unsure.
Respondents had similar feelings about the council, with approximately 81% approving, 11% disapproving and 8% unsure.
When asked if the city was on the right track moving forward, 74% said yes, down from 80% the in 2019, a figure Leatherman said could be attributed to perceptions of crime in the city.
Eighty-four percent of residents said they felt safe in the city, down from 89% in 2019.
“The key takeaway – there’s a growing concern about crime but it is at a macro level, it is not impacting how folks feel about the city enterprise,” Leatherman said. “It’s kind of seen as a metro area problem.”
In an open-ended question, one in every five respondents said they were concerned about crime, which is fairly consistent with surveys conducted in 2017 and 2019.
Concerns with gun violence among residents increased 5% between 2019 and 2021.
“The gun violence and shootings lead the list at 17%, 12% are concerned about all crime, 10% traffic and speeding,” Leatherman said.
While positive ratings of the police department dropped from 88% in 2019 to 84% in 2021, the change is not statistically significant, he said.
Of those who had interactions with the Police Department, 85% said those interactions were favorable, while 15% said they were unfavorable, higher than the regional average for favorable interactions, Leatherman said.
Forty-eight percent of respondents thought crime had increased in the past two years, up from 32% in the previous survey.
Concerns about crime were likely responsible for an increase in concern about lighting on city streets, with an 11% drop in positive ratings for lighting in 2021, according to Leatherman.
“You do have a reservoir of good will with the council, the staff, the Police Department, all those sorts of things that can help you kind of get through these difficult times as you try to fix things at a macro level,” Leatherman said.
New questions
Several new questions asking about support for new initiatives were included in the survey.
When considering the keeping of female chickens with appropriate regulations, 67% of respondents would support the proposal. Twenty-two percent said they were opposed to chicken keeping and 11% said they were unsure.
Water softening continues to be an issue with support among residents surveyed. However, that support is tied to a specific rise in water utility rates.
Seventy-three percent of respondents said they would support the addition of a city water softening facility, while 17% opposed and 11% were unsure.
Those interviewed said they would support a median pay increase of approximately $15 every three months for the service.
Likewise, positive ratings of the city’s drinking water dropped by 16% in the survey.
Support was stronger for a $28 million aquatic facility attached to the Community Activity Center, with a yearly tax increase of $41.28 for a $272,600 median value home.
Seventy-nine percent of respondents supported constructing an aquatics facility, while 15% were opposed and 6% were unsure.
Opinions were more mixed on the question of ranked-choice voting in city elections, with 56% in support, 36% opposed, and 8% unsure.
