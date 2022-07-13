Nonprofit housing developer Aeon, the owner of Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments, faced approximately $10,000 worth of city fines after missing deadlines to repair code violations.
The developer spoke to the Brooklyn Park City Council June 27 following a community meeting where residents had reported poor living conditions at the apartment complex.
“Because of these failures we will be issuing a number of fines towards Aeon to encourage them to get on top of these repairs,” said Kim Berggren, community development director.
City inspectors opened 85 correctional orders at the property in early June. Only 14 these had been addressed upon a re-inspection, resulting in approximately $10,000 in fines, Berggren said.
The council pressed Aeon’s management for solutions and better living conditions at the meeting.
“It breaks my heart that people have to continue to come to us and ask us to help with this, and help with this, and help with this,” Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said, visibly upset. “Do we have slumlords on our hand again?”
With an estimated 2,500 residents and 834 one-bedroom units spread across six buildings, the complex, which was constructed in 1969, is the second largest in the state. According to Aeon, the property is comparable in scale to approximately 60% of the cities in Minnesota.
Aeon bought the property for more than $90 million in 2020 with a pledge to support affordability at the site. As part of the purchase, the Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a $5 million loan for the rehabilitation of the complex. The council later approved the allocation of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for security improvements at the troubled property.
Aeon has received $2.2 million of the city’s loan for building and site improvements.
Minnesota Acts Now, a nonprofit violence intervention group which has partnered with the city, co-hosted a community meeting with the city in April.
Resident complaints
Residents reported a variety of issues at the property. While crime at the site appears to have lessened as a concern compared to last year, livablity issues have persisted.
Among the largest issues are reports of garbage piles, dog feces and human feces left uncleaned in and outside of the buildings. Likewise, after a large fight, blood on hallway walls was painted over, but was never cleaned.
Mice, other rodents and bed bugs have been reported at the property. Residents have reported maintenance issues, with work order requests taking up to three months to complete.
While cameras have been installed at the property, their encasements are frequently spray-painted or scratched, and bottom-floor windows are easily broken into, residents said.
Residents also reported communication issues with management, as well as struggles to get in contact with employees.
Alan Arthur, former CEO and president of Aeon and current adviser to the CEO, said that while much has changed at Huntington compared with two years ago, “there’s not a day goes by that I don’t think we should be doing better and doing more.”
According to Arthur, when Aeon bought the property, the nonprofit anticipated needing five years to transform conditions.
That estimate was made before the COVID-19 pandemic, when three of every four working residents of Huntington Place lost their income or jobs, Arthur said.
“We have another $75 million to raise to do what needs to be done in the next few years,” he said.
Many issues at the property could be fixed very quickly by raising rent by $500 per month for each unit, but that increase in rent would force out the population that lives in the complex, Arthur said.
“There’s this balancing act ... to keep rents reasonably affordable and still do the work,” Arthur said.
Aeon has responded to many work orders this year and made progress on its maintenance work, he said.
“I’m not very damn happy that we had (85) work orders past due for the city of Brooklyn Park, and I made my unhappiness clearly known internally. Still we have done 3,000 work orders,” Arthur said.
West-Hafner said she was disheartened to hear that when the city’s loan funding is available, maintenance issues persist at the complex.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he echoed West-Hafner’s concerns, but that progress has been made at the complex, and that residents should not continue to invite troublemakers to their homes.
“I can’t imagine Aeon is” using the bathroom in the hallways, Morson said.“Nobody needs to live in those conditions whatsoever.”
Morson said he was optimistic to hear about improvements in the crime rates at the site.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell questioned why the current Aeon CEO was not present at the meeting.
“Why should we give you a break when of course you’re not giving folks a break who owe you rent?” Russell asked. “Did you get over your head with Huntington, is Huntington too big for you to manage and would you entertain another investor coming to help?”
Arthur said the likely investors in the property would expect to raise rents, leaving most of the residents without a home.
“We looked around, we saw no one else who was trying to keep it affordable, so we said if we don’t do it, who the hell is?” Arthur said. “I’ll let you be the judge whether it’s too big for us in the long run. Time will tell about that – failure is possible.”
Councilmember Susan Pha said that making the property livable needs to be Aeon’s top priority. “The progress is slow and it’s just not acceptable,” she said.
The city and Aeon ought to sit down and revisit the original loan agreement and develop a new timeline for when work can be completed, Pha said.
“It’s at the level of just basic human rights infringement that some of these residents are dealing with,” Councilmember XP Lee said.
Arthur said he was amenable to developing an “aggressive” timeline for the nonprofit’s obligations. Aeon will need federal and state level partners to fully implement their vision for the property, he said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson asked Aeon to consider supporting the creation of a resident council to address issues in the complex.
Arthur said that Aeon would support the creation of one or more councils.
Crime
Crime at the apartment complex, a common resident concern in recent years, has dropped this year.
“In general terms, we are very pleased with the direction that we’re heading” on crime and security at the complex, Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said.
Crime has dropped 18% at the complex in 2022, Bruley said. “We continue to be impressed with Aeon’s commitment to public safety,” he said.
Using funds obtained from the city, Aeon has installed security cameras, a security booth and vehicle gate at the complex entrance, and is in the process of constructing a perimeter fence.
A security firm has been retained to patrol the complex.
Management has plans to eventually install electronic door locks and door alarms at all buildings.
Another nonprofit, Minnesota Acts Now, is also regularly at Huntington attempting to build relationships with residents as part of its violence intervention work, Bruley said.
