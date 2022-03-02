The University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs completed a study of Brooklyn Park’s rental housing stability and renter quality of life, bringing the results to the City Council Feb. 22.
The goal of the project was to study the experiences of tenants living in Brooklyn Park’s large apartment communities, drawing from quantitative data and interviews with 40 participants from 12 complexes, largely within the Zane corridor.
The researchers then provided 10 policy or program recommendations to improve conditions in rental communities.
Councilmembers expressed concerns with the findings and an interest in exploring the recommendations further.
“In the recommendations list, there are several things that I feel like we’ve kind of, maybe started to do but could do a better job, and some things that I definitely would like us to dive into,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “Some of your presentation, makes me angry, sad.”
Led by Brittany Lewis, CURA’s principal investigator, the long-awaited study was commissioned by the city in Sept. 2019, with interviews slated to begin in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs brought in-person interactions to halt.
The research model was developed in collaboration with a community advisory council, and relied on interviews, intake forms, focus groups and surveys for data.
Of the 40 participants, 28 were residents and 12 property managers.
In the Zane corridor, interviews were conducted with residents or managers from Kensington Place, Villa Del Corondao Apartments, Point of America, Moonraker Apartments, Huntington Place Apartments, Brook Garden Apartments, The Willows Apartments, Eden Park, and Garden Gate Apartments.
The West Broadway Apartment and Autumn Ridge Apartment complexes, which also participated in the study, are located slightly west of Zane Avenue, but are located near the southern portion of the Zane corridor apartment cluster.
Riverview Apartments, which sits east of Highway 252, is the only participating building well outside of the Zane Corridor.
Findings
Affordability, or a lack thereof, was a common theme discussed by participants.
A typical one- or two-bedroom apartment would cost 60-80% of a participant’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, 82% of participants reported feeling monthly financial strains.
While 39% of participants had moved to Brooklyn Park because of its affordability, one participant reported being evicted for non-payment of rent.
Poor living conditions were also a common complaint.
Fifty percent of renters with incomes below the poverty line lived in units with incomplete plumbing, kitchens, or with more occupants than the unit was designed for, Lewis said.
Only 21% of the residents reported feeling that they lived in dignified housing.
Among building managers, 67% said they felt they offered dignified housing, while 33% said they were working toward that goal.
The issues most frequently reported by tenants included unmet maintenance requests, negative interactions involving illicit drug sale or drug use, problems with mice or roaches, and unresponsive management.
Neither residents nor management said they felt particularly safe in these apartment complexes. Twenty-one percent of tenants said they felt safe in their community, while 25% of management said the same.
“According to interviewees, violent and illicit activities (e.g., shootings, drug use, smoking, vandalism, fights, and domestic violence) often occurred in hallways, stairwells, and laundry rooms, where security measures were relatively weaker because of a concern about residential privacy and/or budget considerations,” the executive summary report reads.
The breakdown relationships of the larger ecosystem between management, residents, city government, advocacy groups and corporate management were another common theme.
“Factors that caused the breakdown of resident-management relationships, from the perspective of residents, included: management’s unfriendly attitude, slow response, and turnover,” the report reads. “For managers, the factors identified included: residents’ inappropriate behavior and lack of a sense of ownership. Residents felt that though it was management’s job to oversee maintenance and residents’ housing experiences, it was not enough for them to invest in the space.”
Residents were not confident in how or when to get support from government, advocacy groups or corporate management, the report said. Feelings of dehumanization were common among participants.
“Some residents (mostly women, low-income, and residents of color) described far worse experiences caused by reckless disregard from apartment management, tenants, and Brooklyn Park city institutions,” the report reads. “We heard stories of neglect, exploitation, and discrimination that left residents overwhelmed by feelings of fear, powerlessness, and degradation.”
Fifty-six percent of residents said they felt comfortable reaching out to the city for help. Forty-one percent said they felt no apprehension about calling the police to their residence.
Among management, 75% of participants said they wanted more information or direct support from law enforcement to run their sites.
Some management teams reported undertaking extra efforts to empower themselves and their residents, according to the report.
“Management with backgrounds in social services shared a humanizing approach they took to their work,” the report reads. “They saw community-building as a core part of property management, promoting community empowerment by building ‘neighborhoods’ out of ‘apartments.’ One of the managers brought trauma-informed practices when approaching tenant relationships.”
Recommendations
The report recommended that the city increase apartment residents’ awareness of access to local community organizations and advocacy groups, and develop a communication plan to engage residents, housing organizations and property management teams.
Regarding safety, CURA recommended the city expand programming for at-risk youth, assemble a citywide security council and create a youth fellowship program.
The city should enhance financial supports for naturally occurring affordable housing, the report states, as well as develop a program to address homelessness.
For property managers, the report recommended the city host management workshops, develop an incentive program for property managers to live in their buildings, and hold management teams accountable through collaboration.
Reaction
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was “nervous and sad” to hear that some apartments in the city may not have full kitchens or plumbing.
“Housing is the basis of everybody’s life,” she said. “I think there’s things we can dig into here.”
Councilmember Boyd Morson expressed concern regarding the dehumanization aspect of the report.
Morson and Councilmember Susan Pha concurred with concerns about infrastructure conditions in rental housing.
“There’s no question about it, we have ongoing challenges in our apartment complexes so any efforts, any data that can help inform the sort of intervention and solution that we can come up with, I think that would be very, very helpful,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell. “This is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Jacobson said she wanted to readdress the topic at a future work session.
The city inspects most rental units on a two- to three-year cycle, said Kim Berggren, director of community development.
Plumbing complaints are common in older housing units, and inspectors follow up to ensure issues are repaired, she said.
