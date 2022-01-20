The Brooklyn Park City Council considered an ordinance Jan. 10 to shift the start time for its regular meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“In recent years, council meetings have frequently gone past 10 p.m., which is sort of the stated time in the council procedures document that the goal is, that we aspire to end meetings by,” said Jay Stroebel, city manager. “Late-night meetings can be a disservice to the participating public, presenters, and also a challenge for council members with early morning work.”
The council supported the ordinance, which will come before the council again for a second reading in the near future.
”For me, I hear from especially seniors in our community who do watch City Council meetings, and continuing meetings until 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. is a disservice to our residents, and so I believe that this is as good idea,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said the change would give them the opportunity to finish the council’s work in a timely matter. “I really feel strongly that we have to try to adhere to what’s in our (policy),” she said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he was not concerned with the time it requires to complete the council’s agenda, but that he respects the needs of the community as well.
“It can’t be dismissed that this has been going on for years,” he said. “I’m not pressed for time, I’m pressed for getting results.”
The council ought to utilize Robert’s Rules to ensure that meetings end by the expected hour, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said. Late meetings make the next work day a challenge, he added.
“If we have to cut people off, we have to cut people off,” he said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she would support the policy, but that important items can require the council to stay later than planned.
Councilmembers have a tendency to repeat the same points over and over, spending too much time on one topic, Councilmember Terry Parks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.