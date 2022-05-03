Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson speaks in the Community Activity Center following her swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 30, 2021. Jacobson announced she will not run for reelection once her term has expired.
Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson announced May 3 that she will not run for reelection once her current term expires.
Jacobson, who previously sat on the City Council representing the East District, won the special election for the mayor's seat in August 2021 by two votes, defeating Hollies Winston.
She took the Oath of Office Aug. 30.
“I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election for a second term as Mayor of the City of Brooklyn Park,” Jacobson said in a press release. “I am officially retiring from politics after six years on the City Council to focus on my family, my career, and my business. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens.”
Jacobson will complete the term that was first won by former Mayor Jeff Lunde, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022. Lunde resigned as mayor Jan. 3, 2021 after winning a seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
“Sharing important moments with the people I serve has been the high point of my public career,” Jacobson said. “I have been deeply touched by your tireless support alongside me for this community over the years, just as I am deeply honored by the trust and faith you have placed in me to represent you. But just as every journey has a beginning, so too does it have an end. “
Originally, the city listed Jacobson as having won the special election for mayor by a single vote. After a recount, her winning margin increased to two votes.
Upon winning the mayor's seat, Jacobson vacated her council seat, triggering a second special election. That election was won by current City Councilmember XP Lee.
“I will continue to be your voice at City Hall until the end of this year, and I am determined to make the most of that time, working hard for you each and every day, as I do now,” Jacobson said. “After that, there are certainly other pages left to write in my life and other challenges I would like to take on beyond the halls of government.”
