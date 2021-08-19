Brooklyn Park may bolster its efforts to keep property owners from encroaching onto city-owned land, the City Council decided Aug. 9.
A study of the city’s property lines found at least 146 examples of property owners encroaching on the city’s land.
The issue largely stems from the city’s park land, where encroachment issues range from mowing or cutting down brush past property lines to construction of permanent structures like pools and fire pits.
“Unfortunately I’ve seen it on purpose,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner. “It’s not O.K. … it’s not your land, so you can’t just use it however you want.”
Existing policy
In April 2019, a resident who bought a home in the 10000 block of Regent Avenue requested to buy a small portion of city-owned park land adjacent to the property. The previous property owner had constructed a fire pit and other amenities near the home but on the city’s land.
While the City Council and Recreation and Parks Commission approved the sale, city officials were troubled by the precedent set by selling off the park land.
A similar issue was discovered when a homeowner requested a permit to install a pool on their property. A neighboring property owner had constructed an in-ground pool in their backyard, and the property wanted to construct a similar pool.
The neighbor’s pool, however, was partly built on park property.
The city approved a permit for the project in 1982, when mapping technology was more primitive, said Jody Yungers, director of recreation and parks.
Both realizations sparked a reckoning within the city, and the Recreation and Parks Commission began reviewing encroachment policy in 2021.
Currently, encroachment issues are addressed on a complaint-based approach, resulting in approximately four complaints each year. Current city policy does not specifically address how to deal with encroaching permanent or semi-permanent structures.
Scope of the issue
A student intern, Katie Zarembinski, researched the issue, finding six instances of permanent structures constructed on city property, as well as 3 semi-permanent structures.
She found another 81 instances of moveable structures or equipment on city property.
At 22 properties, owners had expanded their property lines without constructing a new structure, while another five were found dumping or disposing materials beyond their property lines.
“There are a lot of properties in Brooklyn Park that are substantially increasing their property lines through mowing or clearing of vegetation,” Zarembinski said.
Yungers said that there is a cluster of encroachments near the city’s center in the Trinity Garden neighborhood. When one resident decides to encroach on city property, others often follow suit, Yungers said.
“What happens is monkey see, monkey do,” she said. “We have to stop it at some point.”
Enforcement
Property owners often do not know they are encroaching on city property, Yungers said.
In cases of minor encroachment, such as dumping or storage of mobile equipment, a minor corrective measure such as a visit from an inspector or a letter would likely be sufficient to bring properties into compliance, she said.
New procedures could introduce a rating scale for encroachments and establish formal practices for responding to these issues.
Inspectors in the environmental health department could also begin conducting more regular sweeps of neighborhoods and parks to spot instances of encroachment.
Instances of encroachment and enforcement could also be handled on a case-by-case basis, Yungers said.
After potentially losing park land to encroachment in the past, councilmembers said they would consider a no-net-loss policy regarding park land. With such a policy, park property could only be sold or otherwise disposed of if it is in the best interest of the public and the property were replaced at the same value or quantity.
The council was generally in favor of increasing enforcement.
Councilmember Terry Parks said he would support a neighborhood sweep program, and was interested in a no-net-loss policy.
Councilmember Susan Pha concurred, saying it’s important to consider a homeowner’s financial ability to correct issues when developing an enforcement plan.
The city cannot sustain ceding parkland to homeowners, but most of these cases were likely not intentional, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
“I think a lot of this is not our homeowner’s fault,” she said.
In some cases, it may not be worth the effort and money to attempt to remedy small encroachment cases, Councilmember Boyd Morson said. The city ought to consider proactively letting residents know where the property lines lie to avoid these issues, he said.
