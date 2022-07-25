BP28NWhuntington.JPG

“We’re not saying the experience that the residents are undergoing is a fictional story,” Eric Anthony Johnson, President and CEO of Aeon told the Brooklyn Park City Council.

The Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission recently recommended the city adopt new policies to improve conditions at Huntington Place Apartments after hearing resident complaints of persistent mold and rodent issues, alleged sexual harassment, slow unit repairs and poor living conditions.

“The website boasts beautiful photos and lists of amenities. However, when a canvassing of residents was done over these past few months, residents and the building conditions told a different story,” Human Rights Commissioner Kate Lundquist told the City Council July 11.

