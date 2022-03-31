The Brooklyn Park City Council March 21 approved a contract with the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce to create a new commerce council for the city’s business community.
The city has been without a dedicated Chamber of Commerce since the North Hennepin Chamber of Commerce closed permanently and unexpectedly late in 2018.
The city issued a request for proposals seeking a chamber to provide “support for especially medium and large size businesses within the community who are often represented by a chamber,” said Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director.
The request called for “targeted chamber support services with the purpose of creating a sense of community among businesses,” Rothstein said.
The city contacted four existing commerce chambers to ask for a proposals. After reaching out to the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, MetroNorth, the Brooklyn Center Business Association and the I94 West Chamber, only MetroNorth submitted a proposal.
Rather than start an entirely new chamber for Brooklyn Park’s businesses, the contract calls on NorthMetro to create a commerce council for the city.
That is, while the city’s businesses would receive services from the larger chamber, the organization will also host a smaller, Brooklyn Park-exclusive council within the chamber, Rothstein said.
“I like that because I think having our own chamber would be a lot to take on at this time, but having something specific for our community is really important,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
The contract, approved for $25,000, stipulates that NorthMetro will dedicate time to stakeholder outreach, and plan quarterly business council meetings and legislative programs.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said that there has been a “big hole in our community not having a chamber” since the North Hennepin Chamber closed.
While other chambers have made efforts to attend events in Brooklyn Park, “I feel like we do need a chamber that knows us,” she said.
“There’s no question about it, this is desperately needed,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell.
Lori Higgins, president of MetroNorth said she “feels very strongly about building relationships and supporting the business community, which is exactly what you’re seeking to do, so it would be a really great partnership to begin.”
While the chamber’s equity and inclusion work stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, that work should resume shortly with help from a statewide chamber, Higgins said.
Even though the city has taken steps to support small businesses, “this is kind of the missing piece to reengage the more mid-size” and large businesses as the pandemic recedes, Rothstein said.
The programming provided by the chamber should help with networking efforts between the small and large businesses in the city, she said.
