The Brooklyn Park City Council on Aug. 16 approved a flat preliminary tax levy for the city’s 2022 joint Economic Development Authority and Housing Redevelopment Authority.
The preliminary levy, which represents the highest rate by which the city can levy a tax, was proposed at $2.1 million, nearly $1 million short of the maximum levy set in state law.
“The fact that you are bringing to us something – not an increase – I’m happy to see that,” said Councilmember Lisa Jacobson.
The total levy amount for the Economic Development Authority and Housing Redevelopment Authority has remained flat since 2020.
According to Kim Berggren, executive director of the EDA, the city built up a fund balance over a period of years through property tax levies and tax increment financing, among other revenue sources. Those fund balances are helping to fund existing programming and keep levy rates flat.
“We’re just in a point in time where we have fund balances that we think are available for you to do whatever programming you want to do,” she said.
However, the rate may need to increase in the future as larger projects such as the Center for Innovation and Arts project, potential Community Activity Center reconstruction and the West Broadway street reconstruction project come closer to reality and fund balances decrease, Berggren said.
The Economic Development Authority Levy was set at $1.2 million, while the Housing Redevelopment Authority Levy was set at $859,752, which is $974,016 below the legal state limit for the city’s tax base.
Councilmember Susan Pha spoke in favor of the levy proposal, but said the city needs to continue looking for room to cut budgets to provide relief for cash-strapped residents.
“I know it’s only going to be harder for people once unemployment benefits end, and those who can’t find a job or are struggling are not going to be able to pay some of these bills, including their property taxes,” Pha said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell also spoke in favor of the proposal.
Councilmembers Boyd Morson and Tonja West-Hafner spoke to concerns about funding existing programming or new initiatives.
“This body has created and funded more activities and more projects, like home ownership assistance and some more rehab programs, that I don’t want to see having to be cut or something because we didn’t have enough in reserves to do the stuff that we already sort of said we were going to do,” West-Hafner said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.