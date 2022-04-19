The Brooklyn Park City Council tabled the vote on a residential chicken-keeping ordinance April 11.
The decision marks the third time in the last decade that a chicken-keeping ordinance has come before the council.
Similar proposed ordinances were struck down in 2012 and 2019.
The council did not specify any date for the issue to return to a council agenda.
“I don’t think it’s a rush for us to move this forward,” Councilmember Boyd Morson said.
Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Terry Parks XP Lee, Morson and Mayor Lisa Jacobson spoke to concerns with the recent Avian Flu outbreak, but said they may be willing to reconsider the issue when the spread of the disease has declined.
The proposal
The proposed ordinance change would allow residential property owners in single- or two-family homes on a 5-acre or smaller plot to keep up to four hen chickens on their property.
Prospective chicken owners would be required to register with the city. The registration process would include a site-plan review for setback and other code requirements related to chicken coops and chicken runs.
However, the ordinance did not include an in-person inspection component.
Rental tenants would be required to submit a letter of approval from the owner of their rental property to be approved for chicken ownership. Likewise, if the applicant lives within a Homeowner’s Association, the owner would need to provide a letter of authorization from their HOA.
Ordinance violations would be dealt with on a complaint basis. Examples of potential violations include issues related to coop cleanliness, coop or run construction, the keeping of too many hens or the keeping of roosters.
Registered chicken-keepers would be allowed to brood baby chicks inside their homes until they have developed full feathers and can control their body temperatures.
Chicken owners would not be allowed to slaughter their birds on-site. However, due to feedback from Councilmember XP Lee, the city added language to the ordinance recognizing that slaughter can occur as part of a recognized religious practice or service.
Currently, complaints related to chicken-keeping are handled by either the Brooklyn Park Police Department or the Environmental Health division, depending on which department fields the complaint. The new ordinance would streamline procedure, bringing all chicken-keeping complaints to the environmental health division.
City staff members decided to bring forward the proposal following community outreach in 2019, as well as survey data collected in 2021.
During community outreach, 57% of respondents said they were in favor of amending the chicken-keeping ordinance to allow for up to four hen chickens on residential properties.
In the statistically significant 2021 resident survey, 67% of respondents supported amending the code to allow for chicken-keeping, while 22% opposed such a measure.
Avian Flu
Avian Influenza was recently documented in Minnesota, with the first case confirmed on March 25. Previous to this, the last case of the Avian Flu in Minnesota was documented in 2015.
As of April 11, there were 28 confirmed cases of Avian Flu in Minnesota’s bird or fowl population. As a result, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health banned poultry swaps and exhibitions for 31 days, with the ban set to expire May 1.
According to city staff members, the risk of humans contracting Avian Flu is generally low, but exists for those with direct contact with birds.
The are no known human cases of the current strain of Avian Flu in the United States.
To reduce the risk of contact with migratory birds that carry the Avian Flu, the city’s proposed regulations would require coops to fully enclosed, minimizing the risk for intermingling. Likewise, feeding would need to occur within the coop.
The city would reserve the right to require removal of all chickens within the city limits if a pandemic regarding fowl or poultry was declared.
Lukewarm council response
A motion to table the discussion passed in a 4-3 vote, with Jacobson, Parks, Lee and Morson casting votes in favor of tabling. Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Susan Pha and Russell cast dissenting votes.
Russell called the issue “very difficult.” He said that after speaking with former colleagues at the University of Minnesota who work in public health, he was concerned about moving forward with the policy at a time when Avian Flu has been on the rise.
He said he was open to considering the matter when the future of the Avian Flu is more clear or if more public safeguards were in place, but that he planned to vote against the current proposal.
Explaining his vote against tabling the discussion, Russell added that he wasn’t “sure if anyone has the appetite of trying to bring this back again because it’s been debated and been brought back and forth over, and over and over again.”
Pha said that it was “time that we answer the call of our residents,” and approve a chicken-keeping ordinance. At least 16 surrounding cities have approved chicken-keeping ordinances and operated without significant issues, she said.
“I know many people who love their chickens more than their children,” Pha said. “I just think tabling wastes more staff time.”
Morson said the city needs to have a blanket policy describing which animals are acceptable in a residential setting to avoid relitigating the issue in the future.
“I think we can minimize all these things just by establishing a robust policy that says what we will allow in Brooklyn Park, what we won’t allow in Brooklyn Park,” he said. “I think we have more pressing issues to discuss.”
The city may need to consider hiring additional staff to inspect properties with chickens, West-Hafner said. “I’m almost there,” she said. “You put a lot of things in here that I was hoping to see.”
West-Hafner said she was somewhat concerned about the potential of fire if residents are brooding young chickens indoors under a heat lamp.
Lee said he was in support of the proposal, but could empathize with concerns about the Avian Flu. “Yes there are risks, there are fears of things happening,” he said. “If you’re worried about that, anything can happen.”
Jacobson said she has concerns about the city’s ability to enforce the ordinance, as well as concerns related to the Avian Flu.
“The majority of people I’ve heard from in the last four days and obviously longer than that were against it,” she said. “This adds another ordinance to enforce. … I just question our timing.”
Tabling the issue “gets us potentially past the Avian Flu, so I was willing to at least look at that,” Jacobson said.
Parks said that council is refusing to “take no for an answer,” on the issue of chicken-keeping.
As a former fire investigator, Parks said he has seen many chicken coop fires that began during improper brooding. He also spoke to concerns on the overall treatment of chickens kept in residential areas.
Parks said he has been continually “flip-flopping” on the issue during his time on the council, and although he questioned the wisdom of tabling the issue, he ultimately voted in favor of tabling.
“I think there is a big issue on the flu part of it,” he said. “That’s the only reason I voted for the tabling.”
