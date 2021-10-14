The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the 2022 preliminary budget and levy with an 8.57% increase over the 2021 budget Sept. 27.
Once approved, preliminary budgets and levies represent the highest rate at which a city may levy its property taxes. The city can reduce, but not raise the tax rate when the final levy is approved.
The preliminary budget and levy were approved at $58.6 million, compared with $55.1 million in the 2021 budget.
With Councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Susan Pha absent, the council was unanimous in its support for the proposal, with the expectation that further budget cuts would be proposed in the coming months.
“Staff proved pretty well last year that they were able to be creative and find things and cut the budget,” said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner.
Maintaining the city’s existing service level alone would result in a 5.87% increase to the general fund levy, said LaTonia Green, finance director.
The most substantial increases in the budget was a $2.5 million increase in costs for salaries and benefits. Part of that increase is a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
Salaries make up 55.6% of general fund expenditures, while benefits account for another 17.5%.
The $25.9 million police budget makes up the largest departmental portion of the city’s expenditures, up from $24.7 million the previous year. Operations and maintenance follows with an $8.2 million budget, also up from the $7.9 million budget the previous year.
The Fire Department has a $6.9 million budget, compared with $6.6 million last year, while the Recreation and Parks Department’s budget is $5.5 million, up from $5.4 million in 2021.
The city plans to use approximately $275,000 of its existing fund balances to cover general costs in 2022.
Property taxes account for 82.5% of general fund revenues. Charges for services account for another 6%.
The council’s decision to accept the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s $3.3 million SAFER Grant to hire an additional 12 firefighters is expected to add costs to the city budget in the long run.
The grant covers the costs of salaries and benefits for these new firefighters for three years. The city will bear those costs in year four.
As a result, the city plans to enact a .72% increase in the 2022 levy, a total cost of $354,983, to begin building budget capacity to pay for the new firefighters’ wages after the grant expires.
Estimated market values are on the rise in Brooklyn Park. Residential market values increased by 4.6%. Industrial values increased by 8.2%, while apartment values increased by 9.5%. Commercial values saw a more modest rise of 0.1%.
In total, estimated market values increased by 5.1%.
Brooklyn Park’s median value home continues to rise in value. While the median value home was $259,400 in 2020, it has risen to $272,600 in 2021.
With the increase to the levy, for a median value home owner with property, the city’s portion of property taxes would increase by $7.74 for 2022. Assuming 5% value increase for that same home, homeowners would see a $13.95 increase from the previous year.
“I’ve always voted for (the preliminary levy), I haven’t always voted for what our final numbers are,” said Councilmember Terry Parks.
He said that his concern with the rising taxes was largely for residents living on a fixed income. Those residents may have seen their home values rise, but did not see a comparable rise in income, he said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she agreed with Parks “100%,” and supported the proposal as a starting point rather than a finished product.
The city has until Dec. 28 to certify its final budget and property tax levies to Hennepin County.
