The Brooklyn Park City Council recently began amending its zoning ordinances to allow for larger, non recreational vehicles to be parked outside at residential properties.
The decision comes after local food truck owners, as well other local business operators and blue-collar workers, questioned the city’s zoning policies banning the practice.
A first reading of the ordinance was approved March 28.
Under existing regulations, larger recreational vehicles such as RVs or boats can be stored outside at residential properties, as long as they are parked on concrete plots. Likewise, campers, taxis, limousines, enclosed trailers, dirt bikes and snowmobiles can be stored outside on properties zoned residential.
This is not the case for food trucks, open trailers with attached equipment, step vans, cargo trucks, and work vehicles with attached equipment.
“What I need to do is after a 16- or 18-hour day, hours of work in a day during the summer, I have to come home, unload (my food truck), take my truck – the closest parking I found is Osseo or Fridley,” said Lisa Nelson, resident and food truck owner. “I want to be in charge of my own vehicle on my own property.”
Under the new zoning proposal, one of these work-focused vehicles would be allowed to be parked outside on a residential property.
The vehicles’ size would be limited to 30 feet in length and 15,000 pounds. Semi trucks, semi trailers, tow trucks and dump trucks would be explicitly prohibited. Homeowner’s Associations would still be able to regulate parking to a stricter degree than the city.
Overnight street parking remains banned.
Resident Steven Marsolek spoke against the proposal, calling commercial vehicles on residential properties unsightly.
“I hope the city does not want to see the vehicles that are proposed to be allowed on the residential streets,” he said. “I’m just against changing what we have, because again, you can’t enforce what we have on the books and I think everybody knows that.”
Emails sent to Planning Director Paul Mogush and the Planning Commission offered mixed opinions, with many writers either in strong support or strong opposition.
“I see no reason why hard-working folks who happen to use a work vehicle should have to add time and travel to their work day in order to drive to an off-site location where their vehicle is stored,” wrote resident Nancy Einertson.
Those in opposition mainly voiced concerns with safety and aesthetics.
“I do not agree that food trucks, step vans, cargo vans should be parked in residential driveways (I also don’t think RVs should be there either),” wrote resident Paula Weakly. “These vehicles are just too large and block views of the street and pose additional safety hazards such as risk of explosions from propane on food trucks and people trying to break into a cargo van to steal whats inside.”
The amendment also makes changes to zoning ordinances for commercial properties.
Previously, the city’s zoning policies required all overnight, outdoor parking of large vehicles such as tractor-trailers on commercial properties to be directly tied to the business on-site. That is, property owners with vehicle staging areas could not lease space to truckers for overnight parking.
The new ordinance would allow for property owners to rent out their vacant parking spaces.
In some areas of the city, independent semi truck drivers illegally park their trucks on the street overnight, prompting complaints, said Mogush. The new ordinance should hopefully reduce that issue, he said.
Commercial property owners were also cited for leaving shipping containers out for overnight storage. This ordinance change would allow owners to keep shipping containers outside for up to 90 days per year.
Councilmember Susan Pha offered her strong support for the proposal.
“My travel, camper trailer is probably double the size of any of the work trucks I see here in this picture,” she said.
After initially questioning city staff members on the safety of leaving propane tanks on food trucks overnight, Councilmember Boyd Morson offered his support for the proposal.
Questioning the fairness of the existing policy, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said there “is a need for reform.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said that while the city has made efforts to be more friendly to food truck owners, “I feel like on this list of currently allowed, we are allowing some people who work hard to have their vehicle in their driveway and not allowing other people who just want to work hard to have theirs.”
She added that she was concerned about seasonal food trucks being left immobile during the winter months, and asked city staff members to see if it’s possible to require trucks to be backed into residential driveways to reduce pedestrian safety issues.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that any safety hazards related to work vehicles are comparable to concerns with larger luxury items such as RVs.
The city shouldn’t “keep punishing people for the type of work that they do,” she said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.