After a petition to enact a strong-mayor style of government in Brooklyn Center was deemed legally insufficient, the petitioning group announced plans to suspend the effort Aug. 16.

If the petition were successful, an elected mayor would assume the responsibilities currently held by the city manager. The petitioners had until Aug. 15 to return the City Charter amendment petition to the City Clerk's office with the legal issues addressed to make the petition eligible for inclusion on the November ballot.

