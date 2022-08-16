After a petition to enact a strong-mayor style of government in Brooklyn Center was deemed legally insufficient, the petitioning group announced plans to suspend the effort Aug. 16.
If the petition were successful, an elected mayor would assume the responsibilities currently held by the city manager. The petitioners had until Aug. 15 to return the City Charter amendment petition to the City Clerk's office with the legal issues addressed to make the petition eligible for inclusion on the November ballot.
Since no supplemental petition was submitted, the failed petition will be filed with the City Clerk's office and will not come before the City Council or appear on a ballot.
According to a certification letter sent to the petitioners by City Clerk Barb Suciu on Aug. 4, the petition did not include the names and addresses of the committee of petitioners on all pages of the petition as required by state law.
“All submitted pages of the petition are missing the notarized affidavit of the circulator on each page of the petition as required,” Suciu wrote in the certification letter.
The petitioners disagreed with Suciu's assessment of the petition.
"The decision of the City Clerk, Barbara Suciu in throwing out our entire effort was intended to hijack the democratic will of Brooklyn Center citizens who are determined to see a change in the way the city government is currently structured,” Stefanie Nelson, campaign manager for the Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor, said in a press release.
The intent of the 10-day window to remedy insufficiencies is not to “redo the entire exercise,” the press release reads. The group reiterated that it met with Suciu prior to collecting signatures “to ensure the petition was in conformity with state statutes,” according to the press release.
“We are disappointed that making changes in our community has so many barriers, however, we are extremely hopeful that through more education of our residents that change can still occur in our city,” Nelson said. “The mayor of Brooklyn Center needs to be more than just a picture at events – they need to be a stronger voice for the citizens who vote them into office.”
The Sun Post asked Suciu if she wanted to respond to the accusations. She did not immediately respond.
The petition was originally submitted with 1,103 signatures, exceeding the 866 signatures required by law. However, during a preliminary review of the signatures, the clerk's office found that between 622 and 628 of the signatures were valid.
Suciu previously told the Sun Post that the following circumstances could result in an invalid signature: "Bad address, bad signature, not found as a registered voter, duplicate entry, non-Brooklyn Center signer, (or) missing date of signature."
Mayor Mike Elliott, who is currently running for reelection, had spoken in favor of bringing the proposal before the voters at a recent League of Women Voters forum, while his opponent, Councilmember April Graves, spoke in opposition to the proposal.
Three charter amendment questions will remain on the ballot for November.
One amendment would remove the office of the mayor's ability to assume command of the Police Department with the consent of the City Council during times of emergency. A second would require that all approved council ordinances and resolutions be signed by the mayor within 48 hours of their approval. The third would change charter language regarding the city's purchasing policy.
State statute requires that any purchase of $175,000 or more come before the council for deliberation and possible approval.
Less expensive purchases can be made at the discretion of the city manager, the city’s top executive officer, without the mayor’s signature or council approval.
The charter requires that the mayor sign off on many purchases, stating that “all contracts, bonds, and instruments of any kind to which the city is a party shall be signed by the mayor and the city manager on behalf of the city and shall be executed in the name of the city.”
The proposed amendment would strike the requirement that the mayor and city manager must both sign off on these purchases, and rather dictates that agreements “shall be signed in accordance with the purchasing policy on behalf of the city and shall be executed in the name of the city.”
