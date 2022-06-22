The city of Brooklyn Center has agreed to pay the family of Daunte Wright $3.25 million for the fatal April 2021 shooting of the 20-year-old, Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin announced June 22.
The payout is believed to be the third-largest of its kind in the state, and the largest in Minnesota outside of Minneapolis, according to a press release from the firm.
“This settlement reflects historic financial accountability, particularly when the small size and limited resources of Brooklyn Center are considered,” Romanucci & Blandin acknowledged in the release.
Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop. Potter, who resigned after the shooting and was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December, said she had intended to fire her Taser instead of her handgun as Wright attempted to escape the grasp of another officer.
“The comprehensive settlement in this tragic case will provide a meaningful measure of accountability to the family for their deep loss of a son, sibling and father, and they hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name,” co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci said.
Community members began calling for change immediately after the shooting, which precipitated several days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters.
The Wright family’s legal representation said the aim of the settlement is not to hurt Brooklyn Center residents by causing financial hardship for the city. “A guiding principle of our efforts was to strike a balance between holding Brooklyn Center accountable, while not undermining the financial stability of the city or limiting the services it provides to its residents, many of whom are people of color,” said co-counsel Jeff Storms, of the Minneapolis based firm Newmark Storms Dworak.
The Sun Post’s calls to the city of Brooklyn Center’s media inquiry line and City Manager Reggie Edwards were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
The settlement will not be finalized until an agreement on “substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief” can be reached, Romanucci & Blandin said. The legal team anticipates that it will include training for police on officer intervention, implicit bias, weapons confusion, de-escalation and mental health crises.
The agreement includes changes to “policies and training related to traffic stops for equipment violations that do not interfere with the safety of the driver, passenger or members of the community,” the press release said. Wright was stopped for having an air freshener hanging from his vehicle’s rear-view mirror, Romanucci & Blandin noted.
Additionally, the settlement will include training on cultural proficiency and implicit bias provided by the University of St. Thomas on a pro bono basis, the release said.
“Nothing can explain or fill the emptiness in our lives without Daunte or our continued grief at the senseless way he died,” Wright’s parents, Katie and Aubrey Wright, said in the release. “But in his name, we will move forward, and it was important to us that his loss be used for positive change in the community, not just for a financial settlement for our family.”
Wright’s parents expressed hope that the community is safer for people of color and all residents due to the changes the city is making to resolve their claims.
The shooting prompted the Brooklyn Center City Council to adopt a resolution to redesign the city’s public safety response model. The resolution was named after Wright and Kobe Dimok-Heisler, a 21-year-old man on the autism spectrum who was shot by Brooklyn Center police during a domestic incident in 2019. Both men were people of color.
Adopted in May 2021, the resolution calls for unarmed civilians and mental health professionals to respond to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service. The City Council in February confirmed the membership of an 11-member committee tasked with steering the creation of the new public safety model.
A memorial to Wright still stands in Brooklyn Center near the site of the shooting, 63rd Avenue and Katherine Drive. The agreement calls for a permanent memorial to be constructed at the site, according to Romanucci & Blandin.
“Nothing can bring him back,” Romanucci said, “but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives.”
