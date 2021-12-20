The Brooklyn Center City Council tabled a tenant protection ordinance Dec. 13.
If approved, the ordinance would require landlords to give tenants 30-day notice before an eviction, and would require just cause for non-renewal of leases.
While Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler were prepared to approve the ordinance, Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan asked for additional time to consider the ramifications of the policy.
“I fully support this. I think it makes sense,” Elliott said. “I know that there are tenants, residents on this meeting that are going to be in limbo, are going to be really hurting as a result of us not passing this tonight.”
According to Meg Beekman, community development director, the Twin Cities region has extremely low housing vacancy rates, and Minneapolis has the lowest vacancy rate among the 30 largest U.S. cities.
Along similar lines, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the financial stability of many renters.
While an eviction moratorium was in place earlier in the pandemic, it has since been repealed. As a result, Brooklyn Center is receiving an increase in calls related to rental housing and eviction.
Tenants are being displaced from their homes through non-renewal of leases, Beekman said, bypassing legal eviction requirements.
That is, landlords are not required to continue to lease to a tenant once lease agreements have expired. There is no requirement that landlords provide just cause for ending a lease agreement once the terms have expired.
Some tenants feel that they have been discriminated against for their housing assistance status, or that landlords have non-renewed their leases as retaliation for property maintenance requests, Beekman said.
While Brooklyn Center is engaged in a larger housing study with results expected in early 2022, city staff recommended bringing forward these policies immediately to increase tenant protections while awaiting the study results.
Proposed policies
Two policies were brought forward to attempt to deal with these issues in a timely fashion.
First, an owner of an affordable housing unit would be required to provide a 30-day written notice to a tenant prior to filing for an eviction. These evictions could only occur due to non-payment of rent, or for a material breach of a lease.
The second policy would prevent a property owner or manager from not renewing an existing tenant lease without just cause.
Reasons for just cause non-renewal would include non-payment of rent, material non-compliance with lease agreements, occupancy planned for a property owner or a family member of the property owner, construction work such as demolition or renovation, or compliance with a government order to vacate the property.
Tenants or former tenants would be able to bring legal action against landlords in district court if they do not abide by these ordinances.
Response
While several renters as well as housing advocates spoke in favor of the proposal, multiple landlords spoke against the ordinance.
“We believe these policies are detrimental to the rental housing market in Brooklyn Center and ought to be rejected,” said Cecil Smith, president of the Minnesota Multi Housing Association. “We were not engaged in the development of this policy. This is rather remarkable considering this is a policy that will regulate the industry.”
Erik Falkman, with Soderberg Apartment Specialists, which owns or manages approximately 25% of the apartments in Brooklyn Center, said the policy could add stress to the lives of residents with occasional late payments, and would make it difficult to remove problem residents.
Current policies allow landlords to work with tenants to develop payment plans after they miss rent payment, and eviction is treated as a last resort, Falkman said. However, this policy would incentivize earlier notices of eviction even when a manager is willing to work with tenants to mitigate the risk of running afoul with the policy requirements, he said.
It can be difficult to prove just cause for non-renewal of problematic tenants, Falkman said.
Beekman said landlords have also reported they are likely to increase income and credit requirements for renters if the policy is approved.
Fadumo Mohamed with African Career, Education and Resources Inc. spoke in favor of the proposal. “Non-renewals are used as a way of displacing people silently,” she said.
Samuel Spade, an attorney with HOME Line, which provides free legal help to renters, also spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I have listened to, I think, two or three landlords talk and I think they do not want to be regulated, and that’s why they are against these ordinances,” renter Jerry Gayflor said. “They will have to give enough reasons for (non-renewal) before they can even think about that.”
Councilmember Marquita Butler said that city staff “wouldn’t bring something to us without it being vetted, and worth our time.”
She said she “fully (supported),” the ordinance.
Ryan questioned whether the city’s licensing mechanisms could address the issue better than an ordinance, and asked to continue to the discussion at a later date.
Renters who spoke at the meeting focused on issues at a small number of properties, Ryan said. As a result, it may be better to focus on a more narrow policy solution rather than a blanket policy for all landlords, he said.
“I would like to know more about other unintended consequences before making this decision,” said Lawrence-Anderson. “I would like to have a work session. … I just want to make certain that we are doing the very best we can to solve the concerns and the major issues that we have in the best possible way.”
In a large sense, law related to tenant protections is still developing, city attorney Troy Gilchrist said. “There’s a degree of uncertainty that goes along with that,” he said.
The issue is expected to again come before the council Jan. 24.
