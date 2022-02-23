The Brooklyn Center City Council tabled a vote on a tenant protection ordinance Feb. 14.
The council had previously considered the ordinance in December, but asked city staff members to gather feedback from landlords and housing advocates before voting on the ordinance.
After city staff members hosted two feedback meetings, they proposed a modified version of the ordinance with compromises to address landlord concerns.
In the original ordinance, landlords would be required to give tenants a 30-day notice prior to beginning eviction proceedings, and would require landlords to prove just cause for the non-renewal of leases.
In the revised ordinance, property managers would be required to give tenants a 14-day notice prior to beginning eviction proceedings. Landlords would also have the option to provide a 90-day notice of lease termination without proving just cause, and would be required to provide data on lease non-renewal to the city.
Council opinions were mixed, with Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler saying they could not support the proposal, while Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson asked to table the discussion.
“Even me as mayor, I don’t know if I could (find new housing) in 14 days,” Elliott said. “I think it’s rather inhumane to think that we have to make people find housing in two weeks – even 30 days is not enough, just practically speaking. I don’t want to imagine a world where people are evicted, especially in America, where people have two weeks to find a new place.”
Earlier proposal and reactions
With low housing vacancy rates in the Twin Cities region and many residents experiencing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many renters are facing financial or housing insecurity, Community Development Director Meg Beekman told the council in 2021.
Rental tenants in Brooklyn Center have reported being displaced from their homes through non-renewal of leases, Beekman said. That is, landlords can remove tenants from housing units when lease agreements expire without using the state’s legal eviction processes.
Housing advocates argued that lease non-renewal as a policy allows landlords to remove tenants for any reason, including retaliation for maintenance requests or discrimination for financial-assistance status.
To remedy this issue, in 2021, Brooklyn Center city staff proposed a 30-day notice period for evictions. While still subject to state law, the city code would allow evictions to occur only due to non-payment of rent or a material breach of lease terms.
A second provision would prevent a property owner or manager from not renewing an expiring lease agreement without proof of just cause.
Reasons for just cause non-renewal would include non-payment of rent, material non-compliance with lease agreements, occupancy planned for a property owner or a family member of the property owner, construction work such as demolition or renovation, or compliance with a government order to vacate the property.
Many landlords spoke against the proposal, saying that non-renewal of leases are needed to do away with problematic tenants that may not reach the legal standards for eviction.
Likewise, landlords said the policy would make them less likely to negotiate payment plans with residents who miss a payment.
Landlords also said they would be more likely to increase income and credit score requirements for renters, and that they would be more stringent in noting lease infractions regardless of their severity.
“I truly believe that in application it will have the exact opposite effect for most if not all renters, the risk to ‘work it out’ will be too great given the notice requirements,” wrote Erik Falkman, chief operating officer of Soderberg Apartment Specialists, which owns or manages approximately 25% of all apartments in Brooklyn Center.
“Where the unfortunate circumstances some of these renters are calling about are due to a few bad landlords or managers, the result will be higher costs to all renters, and I believe a higher incidence of eviction filings.”
New proposal
After meeting with landlords, property owners and housing advocacy groups twice in January 2022, city staff members returned the proposal with compromises for landlords.
The pre-eviction filing notice period was reduced to 14 days in the new proposal. Many landlords asked for at-most a five- to seven-day notice period, according to Beekman.
Minneapolis requires 14 days notice before an eviction, while St. Louis Park requires 7 days notice, Beekman said. No city in Minnesota requires 30 days notice, as was originally proposed.
In another compromise, landlords would either be forced to prove just cause for non-renewal of leases, or would be required to provide 90 days notice of non-renewal to renters.
A new provision would require landlords to provide data on non-renewal of leases.
The council and renters largely spoke against the proposal.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she wanted to wait to vote on the new proposal until the city’s Housing Commission has a chance to review it and provide a recommendation to the council.
“I believe we owe it to them to have an opportunity to review this document and provide any additional input,” she said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said she was “not a fan” of the modified proposal and was prepared to support the original provisions.
Elliott said he opposed the 90-day notice period for non-renewal of leases.
“That 90 days gives them an opportunity really to evict (renters) without cause if they simply organize and speak out against many of the things that we’ve heard from tenants,” he said. “We’re taking a step backwards in my view.”
Councilmember April Graves said she was apprehensive to support some of the new provisions.
“I feel like 14 days is still a very short amount of time even with a legitimate reason,” she said.
Renter Lisa Robinson said she believes a 30-day notice “is appropriate,” and that she “totally agrees with the retaliation because I have a landlord retaliating against me because I called the city.”
Resident Randy Christensen, a former single-unit landlord and rental manager, said the policy could put smaller landlords in a difficult financial position.
“Forcing a longer timeline is just going to force costs to go up,” he said.
