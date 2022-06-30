Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards has temporarily suspended city staff participation in the city's Implementation Committee as of June 29.
“It is with disappointment that I have directed staff to not participate in any efforts of the Public Safety Implementation Committee (IC) activities or work until there has been an opportunity for the City Council to help establish a structure, process, and culture for the IC that respects, values, and treat staff with dignity,” Edwards wrote in a memo. “On Thursday of last week (June 23, 2022), during an IC meeting I observed via video recording staff experiencing an extremely hostile work environment, belittling attitude and public humiliation. Staff has described the experience as 'demeaning and demoralizing.' This would not be the first time that staff has expressed experiencing such disrespect, and devaluing of their worth.”
The committee meeting scheduled for June 30 was canceled on June 29.
The committee is a working group that was created in the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act. It was created to determine the details of how the act, in which the City Council resolved to have mental health professionals and unarmed civilians respond to mental health calls for service and non-moving traffic violations, will ultimately function once fully enacted.
The Sun Post has reached out to Mayor Mike Elliott for comment.
Incident
Edward's decision came on the heels of a discussion between committee chair Elliott and LaToya Turk, the city's prevention, health and safety manager during the June 23 meeting.
During a committee discussion, Turk raised her hand in a request to be recognized and answer questions.
Elliott eventual recognized her to speak, saying he was first allowing the committee members to debate among itself before addressing city staff.
“That's not an inclusive practice though, that you allow everyone else to speak before me and I put my hand up, I asked for the chair to acknowledge so that I can speak,” Turk said. “I think that my voice from the city perspective should be respected just as well as everyone else's and we've exhausted eight minutes on questions that I was trying to answer eight minutes ago, and so that's all I'm saying is that when there are questions that are presented about city policy, I'm able to be of assistance in that area, so that's all I'm saying, and so what you said to her is not an inclusive practice.”
“I understand that, but understand something, it's still my prerogative who I call on and when I call on them,” Elliott responded.
“And that's the exact system that we're trying to dismantle,” Turk said.
“I did not interrupt you when you were speaking,” Elliott said. “I'm the chair, it's my prerogative who I call on, the order I call on them, and when I call on them. O.K.?”
“I'm not O.K.” Turk said.
“And that's O.K., you don't have to be O.K. with it, but the bottom line is that whoever is the chair of the meeting, they have the responsibility of the flow of the meeting, right?” Elliott said. “The priority for me is to have these members have a discussion amongst themselves, and I will recognize you in time, but I've been doing this for a long time, alright? I will call on you, but I want the members to have the discussion among themselves and I was being very intentional about that. Now, the information that you were going to provide, they were asking questions of (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) and I wanted the opportunity for them to provide that information as well, so I will recognize you, but I will not recognize you simply when you want to be recognized, or anyone else here necessarily, prioritizing the members of this committee. Now you may go ahead.”
Turk disagreed, saying that she was able to answer the questions being posed by the committee.
“That is not what just happened, we will take it offline, but that is not what just happened,” she said.
“We will not take this offline,” Elliott said.
Elliott said the initial rules of the committee did not allow for non-members to speak during committee discussions unless recognized by the chair.
Manger response
Multiple people who viewed or participated in the meeting addressed the exchange during the June 27 City Council meeting, Edwards said.
The topic was brought forward during the public comment portion of the meeting, which is not televised.
“During the City Council meeting on Monday of this week (June 27, 2022) verification of this dehumanizing experience was passionately, authentically, and courageously expressed by observers of the IC meeting and some IC committee members,” Edwards wrote. “On May 5, 2022, I provided all staff, commission, committee and Council members with a gentle reminder regarding fostering a respectful workplace and community where we treat each other with dignity and respect. It is our core values that guide our actions to understand and meet the needs of our customers, co-workers, and community members.”
Edwards asked the council to reconsider the committee structure or operations.
“The actions and culture shown during the June 23, IC meeting did not represent the values of Brooklyn Center for treating people with dignity and respect; it in fact, promoted the behaviors that we seek to change,” he wrote. “It is with great respect that I ask you at the next City Council meeting you help establish a structure, process and culture for the IC, so that staff may work hand and hand with committee members to co-create transformative change in public safety. This would be a transformative change that treats all people with respect, particularly those who have been historically and systematically marginalized, isolated, and oppressed.”
