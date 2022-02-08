The Brooklyn Center City Council took its first step Jan. 24 toward considering a .5%, $55 million sales tax to support the construction of a new outdoor adventure park, as well as improvements to the city’s existing community center.
The council unanimously supported sending a request to the state Legislature to authorize the creation of a new sales tax. If the request is approved, voters would be given the authority to accept or reject this new sales tax on a ballot.
If voters approve the tax, the earliest it could be levied is in 2024. It could generate up to $55 million over a 20-year life span.
After extensive community engagement on the city’s recreation offerings, “There’s just been a really clear need for expanded and more culturally relevant recreational facilities and programming in the city,” said Meg Beekman, community development director.
As a result, the city is proposing two projects, both of which are in relatively early planning phases.
The community center reconstruction project, proposed at approximately $55 million, would bring a new Olympic-sized pool, a splash pad, basketball courts, a youth lounge, concessions, and other new recreation offerings to the current Brooklyn Center Community Center site, at 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
According to Beekman, there is a significant regional draw for the existing community center, with about 60% of current users identifying as non-residents.
Gov. Tim Walz listed the community center project in his 2022 $2.73 billion Local Jobs and Project bonding bill plan.
“We have some legs, if you will, in the Legislature as it relates to the bonding,” said Reggie Edwards, city manager.
The approximately $80 million outdoor adventure park aspect of the proposal, which would likely be located in the city’s redevelopment Opportunity Zone, is a newer concept. City staff members compared the proposal to the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The center would offer paid adventure sports activities year-round, as well as an amphitheater, an on-site restaurant and beer garden, and bike or walking trails.
While the park would offer paid activities, it would have the open feel of a public park without gates or a controlled access point.
Paid activities could include whitewater rafting, climbing walls, ropes courses, kayaking or simulated surfing, bobsled, ice-cross, hockey or skating rinks, and a farmer’s markets.
The tax proposal is flexible and tied to the specific infrastructure projects. That is, the city could not levy and collect the tax but then allocate revenue to other projects or the general fund. Likewise, the city could modify the revenue collected if the project scale is changed.
Other revenue sources, such as state bonding, general obligation bonds and private investment, will likely need to be considered if the projects move forward.
According to Beekman, the costs of the projects would be more spread out when levying a sales tax, when compared with a similar general obligation bond. Everyone that shops in the city including non-residents would pay the sales tax, while only resident taxpayers would finance a bond.
Councilmember April Graves spoke in favor of the proposal, saying that with the updates, the community center sounded like a positive and welcoming place for young people to gather and stay out of trouble.
“All of this is really exciting to me because I think of it as prevention,” Graves said. “I’m excited about it and I feel good about it.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that while recreation improvements ought to be a priority, such large projects are concerning.
“My concern is with the financial exposure, the risk exposure to building such a very large facility,” he said.
New Hope recently built an Olympic-sized pool nearby, and the state bonding committee may question the Brooklyn Center project’s regional importance, he said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said she was interested to see the public’s reaction, but that this proposal was a good first step.
Declining to comment further, Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she echoed the comments of her colleagues.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.