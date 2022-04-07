After obtaining documents from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on potential plans for Highway 252, the Brooklyn Center Highway 252 Safety Task Force recommended on March 28 that the City Council request a reconstruction project that prioritizes resident health and safety.
Members of the ad-hoc committee recently requested and obtained documents from the project’s Technical Advisory Committee meetings, which are closed to the public.
The documents, requested through the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and the Freedom of Information Act, show MnDOT’s Technical Advisory Committee considering a six-lane freeway conversion project for the existing highway, according to the Task Force.
The group opposes this concept, saying it would be detrimental to the health and safety of those living in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and north Minneapolis.
The six-lane proposal leads to “inequitable and unjust consequences,” said David Mulla, a Task Force member and professor in the University of Minnesota’s department of soil, water and climate.
Environmental impact study
MnDOT is conducting an environmental impact study on the Highway 252 corridor, a process expected to continue into 2024 or 2025.
While MnDOT has not recently offered a public position on the future of the highway, it has long been considered for conversion to a freeway.
Before undertaking the current corridor environmental study, MnDOT was developing plans and conducting an environmental assessment for converting the highway to a freeway.
Five of the six intersections on the highway are among the state’s worst for annual crash costs. The intersection at 66th Avenue has the second-highest crash costs in the state, while the intersection at 85th Avenue has the ninth-highest. The intersection at 73rd Avenue ranks 12th-highest in the state.
The project study area includes Interstate 94 between Highway 252 and the 4th Street exit, and Highway 252 between the I94/694 junction and Highway 610.
Report to the council
The Brooklyn Center City Council formally recognized the Highway 252 Safety Task Force in January 2020.
In its recent presentation to the council, the group said it’s goal is to assist the council and public in developing plans for a safer, healthier and more equitable alternative to existing Highway 252.
Mulla told the council that MnDOT’s Technical Advisory Committee recently considered six reconstruction options for the highway.
After looking at models including a four-lane expressway, six-lane expressway, four-lane low-speed expressway, four-lane low-speed freeway, four-lane freeway and a six-lane freeway, the committee landed on a six-lane freeway as the recommended alternative in January 2022, Mulla said.
With the decision, the committee prioritized “increasing traffic speed and traffic numbers and downplaying safety, health, environment and community needs and overall equity,” Mulla said.
Based on crash cost models, the four-lane low-speed freeway and four-lane freeway models offer more significant reductions in crash costs on the highway than a six-lane conversion model, according to the Task Force.
While a six-lane freeway would offer a 31% crash cost reduction compared with existing conditions, a four-lane low-speed freeway offers a 59.5% reduction, and a four-lane freeway offers a 48.8% reduction, according to the Task Force.
“This is very disturbing,” Mulla said.
A six-lane model would be expected to double traffic in the Highway 252 corridor by 2040 relative to 2016-2019 traffic, Mulla said. In other words, traffic would be projected to increase by 100%.
With a four-lane freeway model, traffic would increase by 75%.
Likewise, a six-lane model would divert heavy freight truck traffic off of Highway 169, I-694, I-94, I-35W, and Highways 10, 47 and 65 onto Highway 252, Mulla said. The Task Force has concerns about air pollution and the adverse health effects it causes with the potential increase in traffic.
Based on its own research using data from Zillow, the Task Force believes a freeway reconstruction project would decrease property values by up to 12% in the first two blocks on either side of Highway 252 between I-694 and Highway 610.
If converted to a freeway model, there is a high likelihood that at least some of the existing four-way signal controlled intersections on the highway would be converted to freeway interchanges.
The Task Force spoke to its opposition to a freeway-style interchange at 66th Avenue, asking the council to refuse consent for such a proposal.
They argued that MnDOT’s standard for distance between on-ramps and off-ramps is 2,000 feet, but an interchange at 66th would only offer 830 feet to the I-694 off-ramp.
In past meetings, representatives from MnDOT argued that the 2,000-foot guideline was not set in stone, and that interchanges with shorter spacing can be engineered safely.
The Task Force also spoke to concerns related to property impacts to areas near interchanges.
Latest info
Highway 252 Safety Task Force member Nahid Khan said that after the group presented this information to the Brooklyn Park City Council on March 9, MnDOT again began to consider previously rejected designs including an expressway or other four-lane options.
However, the prospect of a six-lane freeway has not been ruled out, Khan said.
The Task Force rejects the concept of maintaining the highway in its existing form, she said.
Mayor Mike Elliott called the presentation “enlightening,” and said he was looking forward to considering designs beyond the six-lane proposal. He is concerned about community health impacts and potential environmental impacts to the Mississippi River, he said.
“There are a number of communities around the country and around the world actually that are doing highway removal projects, that are converting highways to boulevards and more green roadways and they’re finding that that improves their communities, so we’re not necessarily unique in looking at alternatives to this expansion,” Elliott said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said he would likely have questions for the Task Force after considering the presentation in greater detail.
