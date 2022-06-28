The League of Women Voters hosted a Brooklyn Center mayoral candidate forum at City Hall June 17.
Four candidates are vying for the seat: incumbent Mike Elliott, Laurie Ann Moore, Leng Xiong and City Councilmember April Graves.
The forum was the first gathering of mayoral candidates since the civil unrest that followed the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021. Many of the questions posed to candidates tied back to the incident and the chaos that followed.
Graves was the first woman of color to serve on the Brooklyn Center City Council. She was elected in 2015. She works in youth violence prevention for the Minneapolis Department of Health, and is a mother of four.
“What I really bring to the council is a diverse mind state,” she said. “I’m running really because I think I’m the best person to bring people together.”
Moore was a city councilmember in nearby Crystal from 2003-2010 before moving to Brooklyn Center, and is a licensed social worker.
She said she is running for mayor because “the last few years, I have been extremely disappointed in decisions made by elected officials. … I think we need a change.”
Xiong, who works as a network systems administrator, said he wants to take the things he learned attending Northview Junior High and Park Center High School and bring them back as a city leader.
He was inspired to run for office after watching a father figure interview elected officials on one of the first Hmong radio stations in the country, he said.
“Why I’m running here is to take what I’ve learned in those years and bring something original back to Brooklyn Center like a racetrack,” Xiong said. “It’s not about racing, it’s about what a racetrack stands for because when you’re at a racetrack, you don’t look at the color of peoples’ skin, you look at the color of peoples’ cars. When you’re at a racetrack you don’t look at how old they are, you don’t ask them that, you ask them how old is the car.”
Elliott, Brooklyn Center’s first Black mayor and a Liberian refugee, said “our best days are ahead of us, because I believe we face some important challenges, but we also face some big opportunities and we can’t let up now. I believe that we can build a thriving future here.”
Mayor’s powers and employee turnover
According to a question posed by the League of Women Voters during the forum, there is a proposal to amend the City Charter and change the city’s style of government from a council and city manager style to an executive mayor style government.
The moderator also asked candidates if they believe the mayor, rather than the city manager, ought to have the power to fire city staff members. Such a charter amendment would substantially change the city’s operations.
Currently, the city manager is the city’s highest executive, serving at the political will of the City Council. The city manager oversees all of the city’s departments, while the mayor serves as the chair of the council.
Adopting an executive mayor form of government would make the mayor the city’s highest executive, giving the mayor much stronger and more sweeping powers than are currently allowed within the charter.
Following Wright’s death, the Brooklyn Center City Council fired former city manager Curt Boganey. Reggie Edwards, then deputy city manager, took his place.
Moore said she would “absolutely not” support adopting an executive mayor style of government or firing powers for the mayor. “Elected officials really don’t know how a city runs, they don’t know all the departments, they don’t know all the policies and procedures,” she said.
Elliott said that the city’s voters ought to make a decision on the proposed charter amendment.
“There are some who will make us feel afraid of that possibility,” Elliott said. “There are examples of thriving communities all around us where the people get to decide who runs the city.”
Often the council is not involved in the hiring or firing of new city staff, Elliott said, and anyone with that authority should be held accountable by voters.
Graves said she would oppose the charter amendment, and that the mayor should not have firing powers.
“I think when power is condensed into one position, we don’t end up with as diversified solutions,” she said.
Xiong said he “totally agreed,” with the charter proposal.
“There were so many times that I found the need to sit down with the mayor – why is he not in his office,” he said. “I just wanted to feel inspired by him and making him executive would give him the time in his office.”
Xiong also said he believes the mayor should have firing powers over city staff.
“Hire fast, fire faster,” he said. “If you don’t do that you build a very toxic environment for people who don’t want in your team.”
An audience viewer asked how a new mayor could reduce employee turnover and make City Hall a healthier culture to work in.
Xiong responded, “make me executive mayor and I’ll fire and hire a new team.”
Elliott said the council needs to foster an environment where people feel safe in the workplace. Employee incentive programs may also be worth looking at, he said, but that task would ultimately be up to the city manager.
Graves said the environment at City Hall would improve with her as mayor, and she decided to run in part because she wanted to slow the rate of staff turnover.
“I think a lot of the staff would like to see me in this position,” she said.
Moore questioned the council’s decision to fire Boganey. “You don’t fire a 30-year veteran city manager. That’s a good start, because everything after that went really down hill,” Moore said.
Most pressing issues
Elliott said the “deterioration of our economic base” was the most pressing issue facing the city. The city has an opportunity to rebuild its economic and retail base in a way that works for all residents, he said.
Graves was hesitant to pick one specific issue, but rather said that collaboration ties all issues together.
Moore said that public safety, code enforcement, development and redevelopment, and communications are all top issues for the city. “For two years there’s been no (code) enforcement,” she said.
Xiong said he doesn’t see anything really wrong with the city, but rather, the city has opportunities for growth.
He said that when he parked in front of his neighbor’s mail box, rather than calling code enforcement to report him, she brought over a meal and they talked.
The full candidate forum was streamed by CCX Media and is available on their website.
