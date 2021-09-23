Brooklyn Center is planning to add youth onto some of its city government boards, the City Council said Sept. 13.
The program is “part of a multi-strategy approach around empowering and strengthening youth, and youth engagement, and ownership and decision-making within the city of Brooklyn Center,” said Reggie Edwards, city manger.
The initiative is part of the Youth OnBoard project founded by Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
“Part of accelerating youth success is creating intentional space for them at decision-making tables,” reads the project charter.
“By placing young adults (emerging leaders) on boards, commissions, and committees (decision-making tables) throughout the Alliance partners that broadly serve the northwest area of Hennepin County, we will cultivate civic voice for the next generation of leaders by working collaboratively to identify issues and design and implement solutions.”
In the pilot program, the city will identify boards, commissions or committees where decisions are made that impact youth groups. Young people age 14-25 could then be placed on those boards.
The city expects to identify between one and three boards to initiate the program, said Meg Beekman, community development director. In early discussions, the city has looked at the Parks and Recreation, Planning and Housing commissions as candidates, she said.
“We believe that placing young people in these environments creates more inclusive environments for everyone,” Beekman said.
Training for new and existing members will be incorporated into the program.
“It really is about capacity building on both ends, both working with the youth to build leadership capacity, but also working with the existing commissioners or committee members so that they’re really prepared to receive and include these young people,” Beekman said.
Brooklyn Center plans to set aside $10,000 in the 2021 recreation budget for the project.
There is a potential that the city would need to amend commission bylaws to allow minors to participate.
The council was supportive of the concept.
“I think it’s important to have youth on our various commissions,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “I’m excited for us to explore this.”
The city ought to consider creating a youth commission, he said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson called the project a “marvelous” idea, and agreed that a youth commission is worth considering.
Councilmembers April Graves, Marquita Butler, and Dan Ryan also spoke in favor the proposal.
Graves said that the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Financial Commission, as well as the new public safety commission would be good places to add youth voices.
