The Brooklyn Center City Council extended its emergency proclamation requiring masks in city-owned buildings Sept. 27.
The ordinance, put into effect Aug. 9, was set to expire in October. Per the City Charter, unless extended, emergency ordinances expire 61 days after their adoption.
“This is merely carrying it forward,” said Troy Gilchrist, city attorney.
The extended ordinance does not modify the requirements that were put into effect in August.
The mandate remains in effect for city-owned buildings, schools and other governmental buildings within city limits subject to the ordinance.
Exemptions continue to exist for children under the age of two, individuals unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons, individuals who are deaf or hard or hearing, individuals unable to remove their face covering without assistance, and in situations where it is not feasible or is dangerous to wear a face covering such as eating, drinking, swimming or presenting at a meeting.
The council was unanimous in its support for the extension of the mask mandate.
In August, the mask mandate was approved as part of a larger emergency declaration which triggered implementation of the city’s emergency plans, allowing city staff members to execute contracts more quickly than under normal circumstances and giving the mayor the authority to enact emergency proclamations and temporary regulations.
The council was split in its support for these more sweeping powers, particularly the mayor’s authority. As a result, the council plans to revisit the issue in the near future.
“We had come to a consensus that mask rules needed to be continued,” said Councilmember Dan Ryan, “but that the emergency resolution for the mayor’s authority would be subject to further consideration or elimination. So I wanted that clarification entered into the record.”
Mayor Mike Elliott said that the matter would come before the council during its next meeting.
