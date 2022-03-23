The Brooklyn Center City Council repealed its mask mandate for city-owned buildings March 14.
With the winter surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continuing to subside, the council also has opted to return to the council chambers for a hybrid meeting format, with digital remote access available for residents who prefer to not attend meetings in-person.
“We’re one of probably a very few cities that still have a mask mandate,” said Todd Berg, fire chief and emergency management director. “We don’t know when the next surge will come, we don’t know if it will come, we’re prepared if it does to move forward with reinstating some of these safety measures, but right now, it seems as though with the rates being where they are, we could probably get rid of it and still be on the safe side.”
Berg recommended the council move forward without mandating masks and with a hybrid meeting format.
Reggie Edwards, city manager, said the city is prepared from a technology standpoint to meet in a hybrid model to “hear and speak with those who are online without having feedback into our system.”
While the council was unanimous in its decision, Mayor Mike Elliott questioned which new COVID-19 variants may be on the horizon.
“COVID has proven to go up and down. You know, we think we’re through it and then resurgence,” Elliott said.
While a new version of the omicron variant is emerging overseas, there is not a large concern about the variant locally, Berg said.
“Since (earlier in the pandemic), there are so many more people that have been vaccinated as well as so many more people that have unfortunately got COVID,” he said.
With the council’s relatively small chambers, “I’m a little bit hesitant,” to return to in-person meetings, Elliott said.
The city can quickly reenact remote meetings if new variants become an issue, Berg said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she was comfortable accepting the fire chief’s recommendation.
So did Councilmember April Graves. “I think it’s time,” she said of the return to a hybrid meeting format.
The council can be commended for, “if anything, (erring) on the side of caution,” and ought to move to in-person meetings as soon as possible, said Councilmember Dan Ryan.
The city installed better heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for rapid air change-out in city buildings using the CARES Act funding, he added.
