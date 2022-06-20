It’s official: the Brooklyn Center City Council has renamed the Earle Brown Heritage Center to the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center.
The council voted 4-0 to change the name June 13.
“Making a change to the name because it’s offense to members of our community is a prudent move,” Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said.
The new name marks the latest in Brown’s fall from grace in the city built on land he once owned.
In recent year’s Brown’s name, which once appeared like so many polka dots across Brooklyn Center’s publicly owned landmarks, has been stripped from the city’s elementary school, its summer festival, and now the city’s event center.
Brown was the first chief of the Minnesota Highway Patrol, a Hennepin County Sheriff and gubernatorial candidate.
The Village of Brooklyn Center was founded on his farm in 1911, and much of the city in its modern form was built on his farmland.
However, the book “The Ku Klux Klan in Minnesota,” written by Elizabeth Dorsey Hatle and published by The History Press in 2013, has alleged that Brown was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, as well as vice president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society.
Previously, Reggie Edwards, city manager, told the council that the city has been able to confirm Brown’s role as vice president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society, but that conclusive evidence confirming or denying his involvement with the KKK has been more difficult to come by.
Merriam-Webster defines eugenics as “the practice or advocacy of controlled selective breeding of human populations (as by sterilization) to improve the population’s genetic composition.”
A name change for the city’s event center has been in discussion since summer of 2020.
The name-change resolution approved by the council states that “the revelations with regard to Earle Brown generated a great deal of discussion and concern in the city, particularly in the context of efforts similar to the renaming of Lake Calhoun in the City of Minneapolis to Lake Bde Mka Ska and subsequent to the shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021.”
“The city,” the resolution continues, “recognizing it is not in a position to decide the historical accuracy of the revelations, conducted numerous works sessions and study sessions to discuss the potential renaming of the Earle Brown Heritage Center, (and) conducted significant community engagement with regard to the issue.”
Bruce Ballanger, manager of the Heritage Center, said the city’s legislative delegation at the state level may need to take action to recognize the name change due to the building’s recognition as a historic site.
With Councilmember Dan Ryan absent, the council unanimously supported the change, but said they want to see the historical element of the site remain intact.
Lawrence-Anderson asked that all historic artifacts on the site remain there, and perhaps be put in a separate room with information on the city’s history.
While the council is changing the name of the site, the city does not need to “eradicate” Brown’s name from the building or its story, she said. Lawrence-Anderson will not support naming any city landmarks after any individual person for the balance of her term, she said.
Councilmember April Graves concurred, saying it is important to retain the earlier story of the building, but to also explain the city’s decision to change the name.
It’s worth recognizing that people may have a lot of emotional attachment to the name of the site, but it’s also important to recognize when harm is being caused, Graves said.
“I’m not the kind of person that is about cancel culture,” she said. “Name changes are always difficult.”
Mayor Mike Elliott said he has a reverence for the city and those who have served it. He said he would support naming additional landmarks after notable figures such as former mayors Phil Cohen and Dean Nyquist.
“History is important and we contextualize it, make sure we are living our values also in terms of who we lift up, and whether or not they represent those values,” he said.
The name change also makes sense from a financial perspective, because a sizable segment of the market will be alienated by the Earle Brown name, Elliott said.
“I think we’re going forward in the right direction,” he said.
Total costs to change the name are estimated at $165,800.
Those costs include consultant work developing the new name, a new logo design and other marketing efforts, new print materials such as menus, planners and history guides, and internal and external sign changes.
The largest cost is be expected to be repainting the water tower, which is estimated at $40,000.
The city did not have a specific time frame in which these physical changes may occur. “We can’t do it all at one time,” Ballanger said.
Changes will occur in a “financially prudent way,” Edwards said.
