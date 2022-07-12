Of the nine candidates running for Brooklyn Center’s two available City Council seats, four will win in the Aug. 9 primary and proceed to the November general election.
Seven of the nine candidates laid out their platforms at a June 16 League of Women Voters candidate forum in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers in City Hall.
Candidates Kau Guannu, Matt Branch, Shantel Cook, Joylenna Garcia, Dan Jerzak, Andrew Johnson and Teneshia Kragness attended the forum. Candidates Jake Carter and Christine Suste did not attend.
Guannu, an attorney and member of the Brooklyn Center Planning Commission, said she moved to the United States when she was 5 and has lived in Brooklyn Center for 21 years.
She decided to run because she feels the city needs to catch up with its neighbors in areas of economic development, she said.
Branch, a six-year Brooklyn Center resident who grew up in north Minneapolis, said he is a “youth worker by trade, by heart, and by calling – that is my mission in life and that is what I do for the city of Brooklyn Center as well.”
Johnson said he has lived in Brooklyn Center for nine years and has a belief in servant leadership. He said he wants to make sure community voices are heard by the council.
Jerzak has spent the past 14 years working as for the city of Brooklyn Center, first as an inspector and currently as a crime prevention specialist.
He said he has owned a home in the city since 1999.
“I believe my experience working for the city and knowing what works and what doesn’t work would be invaluable to help formulate policy that would best serve you the citizen and the community,” he said.
Kragness, the granddaughter of former Mayor Myrna Kragness Kauth, has lived in Brooklyn Center for 20 years, and has served on the city’s Financial Commission for the past 12 years. She is an accountant by profession.
Cook said she moved to the area when she was in ninth grade and went to high school in Minneapolis. She described herself as an advocate, mentor and educator.
Garcia is a Park Center graduate, a nine-year resident, a member of the city’s public safety Implementation Committee, and a mother of six.
“It’s important to me that voices are heard and elevated in this space, all voices,” she said.
Fence at police station
Questions related to public safety were a common theme throughout the forum.
Most of the candidates spoke against the prospect of installing a permanent fence installation at the Police Department.
Jerzak said it was “very sad that we have to have a fence around the Police Department,” but the city ought to protect expensive assets such as squad cars.
He called the temporary fence expensive, “dysfunctional” and “ugly.” “I think there’s a way to have (a permanent fence be) open and welcoming,” he said.
Kragness said that she also believes the department needs to be welcoming, but noted that other city installations such as the water treatment plant have fences.
“If things are going on where that asset is no longer protected I can understand where that comes from, but as a permanent fixture, I think that the police station should be more open and welcoming,” Kragness said.
Branch said a fence is not “a good look for our city” and not welcoming to the community, while Guannu said that even if literal fences are removed, metaphorical fences created by distrust and division may remain in place.
Garcia said fences can be useful to teach children boundaries but “rarely do we see a wall opening conversation.”
Johnson said that the city needs to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“I don’t support a permanent fence. I think we shouldn’t have to choose between the police and other groups,” Johnson said.
Cook called the topic “unfortunate” and said that residents need to get to know their neighbors better.
Crime
Candidates were asked to address the rising rates of crime in the city.
Garcia said that crime rates tend to ebb and flow in larger trends.
“What we do here in this high point is going to effect how we come down on the low point,” she said. “What does safety look like for you? It doesn’t look the same for everybody in this space. Not everybody feels that it’s one single thing that’s going to keep them safe.”
Guannu said the issue is multi-faceted, but that the “lack of opportunity to even earn a livable wage” and access stable housing has impacts on the crime rates.
Branch said that while crime rates have increased across the county, much of the violent crime occurring locally is isolated to groups of youth who are “stuck in a cycle.”
“We need to address the opportunities and supports for our young people,” he said.
Johnson said that “criminals commit crimes, and we shouldn’t expect otherwise. Specific to Brooklyn Center, a big problem in doing anything about that is the understaffing of our Police Department.”
Jerzak said the Police Department’s low number of staff makes it difficult for officers to investigate crimes or build relationships with the community.
“It is not one single answer, and the important thing is to recognize is that even if we did all these interventions, the people who are committing these crimes fell through the system anyway so you need to find those people, find them ways that we can help them once they’ve been caught,” he said.
Kragness said that the solution to crime is to “fully fund the police.”
Cook said she wants to see more community engagement as part of the effort to fight crime.
Opportunity Site
Brooklyn Center owns approximately 35 acres of land within the larger 80-acre redevelopment area known locally as the Opportunity Site. It is bounded by Shingle Creek Parkway on the west, Bass Lake Road and Highway 100 on the south and southeast, and Summit Drive on the east and north.
The city has been in a master development agreement with Alatus LLC since April 2018 for the city-owned land.
Discussions related to redeveloping the site have dated back as far as the early 2000s.
In February, the council approved a development agreement for five urban blocks of housing construction within the Opportunity Site.
Candidates were asked to weigh-in on their plans for the Opportunity Site.
Cook said that while she is “driven to find out more” about the site, community and business engagement will be important moving forward.
Kragness said there needs to be continued conversations with the community, “not just so much as the planning, but actually how do we get started on it right now. There’s a lot of planning that’s in place for years out, but I think there’s things that could be done right now.”
Jerzak said the city has spent enough time and money and community engagement for the project, and needs to move forward with action. “It’s time to start building,” he said. “We need commercial development, period.”
Garcia said she would like to see Brooklyn Center residents have ownership in the new developments. In terms of engagement, “often times we’re not meeting people where they’re at,” she said. “There’s some value that’s really missing when we don’t go directly to people.”
Branch agreed that more intentional efforts to engage residents are needed.
“I do also think that the time is now to start breaking ground,” he said.
Guannu said that many residents feel like decisions have been made without considering their thoughts or concerns. “Engagement, engagement, engagement. I can’t emphasize that enough,” she said.
Johnson said that after years of discussion, “the time to move forward with the approval of development there is now.”
