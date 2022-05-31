After the Brooklyn Center City Council balked at a request to scale back the mayor’s emergency powers on May 23, voters will decide the fate of a proposed City Charter amendment.
Under existing charter language, the office of the mayor, with approval from the City Council, is allowed to assume command of the Police Department in times of emergency.
An amendment proposed by the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission would strip away this right from the mayor’s office.
The amended language proposed by the commission states that “in time of public danger or emergency the mayor may coordinate with the city manager, police chief, fire chief and other municipal resources as part of the emergency response system to communicate with the public and to aid in identifying resources to assist the response effort, to maintain public safety and to respond to the emergency including, but not limited to, requesting assistance from local, state and federal agencies as may be needed.”
The commission sent the amendment to the council for approval by ordinance. Per state statute, to amend a City Charter by ordinance, the City Council must unanimously support the proposed amendment.
If the amendment is rejected by the council, voters decide its fate on a ballot.
The council rejected the proposal in a 2-2 vote. Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan, who also sits on the Charter Commission, cast votes for approval of the proposal.
Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler cast dissenting votes.
Councilmember April Graves abstained from the vote.
In April 2021, in the chaos and civil unrest that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, Elliott assumed command of the Brooklyn Center Police Department with the consent of the council.
This came as the council fired former City Manager Curt Bogany.
Reggie Edwards, who served as deputy city manager at the time, assumed the role of acting city manager. He was later appointed to the role permanently.
In the wake of the fatal shooting, former Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the department. Kim Potter, who was later convicted of manslaughter for shooting Wright, also resigned from the Police Department.
Tony Gruenig was appointed interim Police Chief.
The city recently announced that Kellace McDaniel, who most recently served as a lieutenant overseeing Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Division, has been appointed to the role of police chief.
Charter Commission and city manager conversation
When considering the amendment, the Charter Commission decided to ask city staff members about their experience responding to civil unrest when Elliott assumed command of the department.
The commission offered to make the feedback anonymous to protect city staff members who may be worried about the chance for retribution.
A city staff member sent an email to the commission in February in response to the request. In the commission’s agenda materials, the sender was kept anonymous.
Charter Commission Chair Mark Goodell told the Sun Post in April that Edwards sent the email.
In response to a request from the Sun Post, the city clerk also sent a copy of the email with the label “Emergency Powers Inquiry – City Manager response,” appearing to confirm that Edwards sent the email.
The email Edwards sent to the commission described the mayor and council’s use of the emergency charter provision as “(creating) confusion, (adding) an additional level of chaos to an already chaotic situation, and (creating) division among staff.”
A lack of situational understanding, as well as historic practice made the transition of power difficult, Edwards wrote.
“Because there were no operational relationships and no understanding of emergency situation norms practiced between the staff and elected officials, it was extremely difficult to execute operational command during a time where operational clarity, relationships, and understanding was of the utmost importance,” Edwards wrote.
Communication was also cited as an issue by Edwards.
“During the transition of command there was a breakdown in communication that created confusion between the public, media, staff and the council,” the email states. “A definitive update of what actions were being taken and for what purposes those actions were taken were not clearly provided. Due to the challenges outlined in the first factor above, execution of immediate and clear communication was not possible.”
Edwards concluded that “regular and timely updating of the council without compromising effective emergency command and real time decision making within the police department can be accomplished without transitioning command of the police to the office of the mayor during a city emergency.”
Council and public response
Joylenna Garcia, who sits on the city’s public safety Implementation Committee, spoke against the amendment, saying it would take power away from an elected official and give it to an appointed official.
Resident Randy Christensen said he wanted to see the amendment on a ballot. “If it fails here tonight, I am fine with that,” he said.
Elliott questioned why the Charter Commission did not reach out to him when drafting the proposal, and called the amendment “fundamentally undemocratic.”
Elected civilians in the country’s highest state and national offices have control over their respective military branches, Elliott said. The proposal “takes power from the people of Brooklyn Center,” he said.
Councilmember April Graves said her concern with the existing charter stipulations is that a future mayor could potentially abuse their power.
When the council gave its consent for Elliott to assume control of the Police Department, it “felt like we really actually rushed into a lot of decision making without having a whole lot of information to make decisions with,” Graves said.
She added that did not regret the decision to give Elliott control of the department.
“For me, I’m always thinking about power should be shared, and the more people that it’s shared with, the less likely it is that somebody is going to try to control to their own ends,” Graves said.
Butler agreed that she did not regret the council’s decision to hand control to Elliott.
“At the end of the day, we as a council had to come to a majority vote to give that power, and in that instance, we didn’t have a city manager. The police chief was on his way out,” she said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that as a former member of the Charter Commission, she feels that much of the existing document could be updated to reflect modern situations.
She said she listened to the Charter Commission’s discussion and found the “dialogue was very respectful and it was very clinical in nature.”
Ryan said that the amendment was not intended to be a slight toward any specific person, but was “done in the interest of good government.”
It does not make sense to allow someone who is not a law enforcement professional to assume command of the Police Department, Ryan said.
