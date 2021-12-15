The Brooklyn Center City Council Dec. 6 approved a 6.9% general fund budget and levy increase for 2022.
However, with the city experiencing a windfall increase in tax capacity after decertifying a tax-increment financing district, more than half of the property owners in the city will see the city portion of their property taxes decrease in 2022.
The council voted unanimously to support the budget and levy.
The past two years created a difficult set of circumstances for the city, wrote Reggie Edwards, city manager, in his report to the council.
“This budget is being prepared (while) we are in the midst of a global pandemic which required the declaration of a state and local emergency in March of 2020,” Edwards wrote. “To add to the unprecedented challenges was the death of Mr. George Floyd and Mr. Daunte Wright at the hands of police that sparked riots, social unrest, protests and a world-wide call for police and criminal justice reform. There is loud cry for racial justice because of the legacy of systemic racist policies frequently directed at black and brown people in particular. In the midst of all of the above the city government of Brooklyn Center has continued to deliver much needed but sometimes limited services to the community.”
The general fund levy will increase from $18.4 million in 2021 to $19.5 million in 2022.
Meanwhile, the city’s debt service levy will increase from $1.5 million to $1.7 million.
This brings the total general levy to $21.3 million.
The housing redevelopment authority levy will also increase from $452,913 to $482,206, up 6.4%.
Property taxes account for 76% of total general fund revenue. Licenses and permitting account for 5%, charges for services account for 2%, and fines and forfeitures account for 1%.
When expenditures are broken down by department, the largest portion remains the city’s public safety departments, with police accounting for 37% of spending and the fire department accounting for 8%.
However, the police portion of the budget was 40% of spending in 2021, 3% higher than was approved in 2022.
Public works accounts for 17% of total spending, while general government expenses account for 20% of general fund expenditures.
Personnel expenditures drove a substantial portion of the $1.3 million total levy increase.
Cost of living adjustments accounted for $345,000 of the increase, while an increase in wages for all part-time staff added $155,000.
Reduced charges for services in the parks and recreation budget, as well decreases in fines for the police department, brought a $213,000 levy increase.
An increase in debt service obligations accounted for a $251,114 levy increase.
Tax capacity in the city increased by 19.4% this year, in part due to the decertification of a tax-increment financing district.
“It was a successful (tax-increment financing) district in that it saw a large increase in market value over the life of the district, and now we’re reaping a lot of those benefits by bringing it on to the general tax rolls,” said Andy Splinter, interim finance director.
The city’s new public safety departments, which will respond to mental health calls for service and non-moving traffic violations, are planned to account for approximately 5% of general fund expenditures in 2022.
While debate related to funding the new public safety departments was intense at times, the remainder of the budget and levy were uncontested by the council.
Median residential home values increased from $207,000 in 2021 to $223,000. The estimated taxable value of a $223,000 home is $205,830.
According to Splinter, 61.6% of residential property owners will see a decrease in the city portion of their property taxes this year. Less than 1% will see an increase of more than $300.
Market values increased 6% overall in 2021. While apartment properties rose by 11.5% in value, residential rose 8.6% and industrial rose 5.9%. The value of commercial properties dropped by 5.4%.
The 2022 capital improvement plan includes $14.4 million in projects, including the Woodbine neighborhood street reconstruction project, which is expected to cost $9.4 million, as well various capital building maintenance projects for $1.3 million and park playground equipment replacement for $605,000.
Splinter said the city expects to issue approximately $8.25 million in debt for construction projects. This debt issuance will be funded through water utility and sanitary sewer fees, storm sewer fees, property taxes and special assessments.
