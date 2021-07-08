Metropolitan Councilmember Reva Chamblis and the Bottineau Blue Line project hosted an in-person meeting June 29 at North Hennepin Community College to discuss the light-rail project.
The gathering, among the first Brooklyn Park-based in-person meetings on the project since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down face-to-face meetings more than a year ago, offered attendees an update on the project’s status, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.
“It’s been several years since we’ve talked to you about the light rail project and I’m sure many of you are here wanting to get an update and find out what’s going on,” Chamblis said.
Current status
The Bottineau Blue Line project has been considering alternate route options since abandoning plans to use the Burlington North Santa Fe Railway’s right-of-way in August 2020.
Approximately 8 miles of the 13-mile track was planned to run in BNSF right-of-way, but after years of the railway refusing to negotiate with the light-rail project office, the route is being redesigned out of the freight rail corridor.
“The project is not really changing a whole lot within Brooklyn Park,” where much of the project was located outside of the freight corridor, said Sam O’Connell, public involvement manager.
Further south, BNSF right-of-way parallels Bottineau Boulevard. The roadway, also known as County Road 81, is a likely route for the line through Crystal and Robbinsdale.
Still to be determined is the question of connecting the line to Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. Early route discussions have included West Broadway or Lowry and Washington avenues as potential routes.
“That’s what we’re using 2021 to do, is really think about how we connect the corridor through the communities,” O’Connell said.
The project office hopes to identify a community-supported alignment by the end of the year.
“What does that mean? Is it an alignment that everybody is happy with? Probably not. But it’s the alignment that really serves most of the destinations that we’re trying to connect, serve most of the population, and really serves the needs that we have in the corridor,” O’Connell said. “This is kind of the first step in a marathon for some folks. It might seem like a couple marathons.”
In Brooklyn Park, stations remained planned for 63rd Avenue, Brooklyn Boulevard, 85th Avenue, 93rd Avenue, and at Oak Grove Parkway. Of these five stations, four will be along a reconstructed West Broadway.
The 63rd Avenue station, Brooklyn Park’s only station planned inside the freight rail corridor, would likely require some redesign and shifting to fit with the new alignment.
Engineers are at approximately 90% of their total design along West Broadway.
After identifying an alignment, the project office expects to undertake an environmental review process between 2022 and 2023.
Engineering would be anticipated between 2023 and 2024, and construction between 2025 and 2028, with ridership beginning in 2028.
Before the line opens, Metro Transit plans to look at existing transportation routes along the line and find additional opportunities for connected bus service.
Questions from crowd
One attendee asked the moderators to address law enforcement, crime and homelessness as it relates to the light rail line.
O’Connell said that Metro Transit is “learning to be better on how we handle crime. It has to be a balance where we’re not over-policing but we’re also making sure that people are feeling safe.”
Metro Transit has added lighting and cameras at stations in an effort to improve security, said Nick Landwer, engineer.
“Homelessness is not an issue just for Metropolitan Council, or just for light rail, homelessness is a community issue,” Chamblis said.
A second speaker questioned the long-term viability of light rail with more of the labor force working from home after the COVID pandemic.
According to O’Connell, during the pandemic, local transit use remained strong compared with national trends. While ridership for work will likely look different following the pandemic, the demand for trips remains, she said.
“The demand was still there, the need was still there, it’s just because of our capacity, our social distancing,” she said. “We’re seeing ridership coming back.”
