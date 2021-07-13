The Brooklyn Center City Council offered continued support for the affordable housing development proposed at 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard at its June 28 meeting, committing to a purchase option agreement with the developer and providing a letter of support for project financing.
However, the financing agreement for the project was reduced based on analysis from the city’s financial advisors.
The council had previously entered into a preliminary development agreement with developer JO Properties for the proposal in March 2019.
“One thing that’s pertinent or important to keep in mind here is we’re not approving (tax increment financing) this evening, we’re not approving the project this evening, what we’re approving and talking about is a framework that states the city’s support of the project, the support of the use of TIF,” said Meg Beekman, community development director.
The developer is proposing to construct a 54-unit complex with units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms on the city-owned 1.7-acre parcel off Brooklyn Boulevard near The Sanctuary, an assisted living and memory care facility. These units would be available at rents between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
The project also has units set aside for the high-priority homeless population and individuals with developmental disabilities.
To be financially viable, the project will need low-income housing tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Financing Agency. These tax credits are limited in their annual distribution, and are awarded in a highly competitive application process.
Tax credits account for 63% of the total project cost.
To strengthen the application for these credits, the city offered two new commitments to the project. First, the council offered a letter of support for tax increment financing for the project, another form of public funding required to make the project viable.
Second, the council approved a land write-down and purchase agreement for the project, which is contingent on the developer receiving low-income tax credits.
TIF and land price
Based on advice from the city’s finance advisers Ehlers, the city is anticipating offering substantially less financial assistance than was previously requested for the project.
JO Companies was previously requesting $1.7 million in tax-increment financing and a land write-down of $712,000.
While the project scope has been scaled back from 88 units to 54 since that request was first made on the $19.5 million project, the city’s financial advisors suggested offering $790,000 in tax-increment financing over 15 years and a land write-down of approximately $214,000.
Ehlers advised the city that tax-increment financing should total approximately of the 4% of total development costs for the project, putting the $1.7 million request above most comparable projects.
Likewise, with an increased mortgage and deferred developer fee, the project gap could be reduced, said Keith Dahl, municipal advisor with Ehlers.
“We just want to make sure that we’re not over subsidizing a project and leaving money on the table with the private financing that’s available,” Dahl said.
The council was unanimously in support of the proposal.
While a letter of support will be filed with the project’s application for tax credits, the project will still be required to undergo the city’s formal application process to receive tax increment financing.
Land acquisition costs are now estimated to total $712,000. Ehlers recommended the city support a land cost write down totaling 1.1% of the total development costs, or approximately $214,000.
The purchase option agreement gives JO Companies the exclusive right and option to purchase the property within 60 days after receiving tax credit financing from the state or until Jan. 1, 2023 – whichever occurs first.
The purchase price will be either be $712,000 or the appraised value of the property when the purchase option is exercised, minus 1.1% of the total development costs – whichever is greater.
