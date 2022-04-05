The Brooklyn Park City Council is again considering a chicken keeping ordinance, with a public hearing planned for April 11.
The council hosted the first public reading of the ordinance March 28.
The ordinance would allow for residential chicken keeping on properties smaller than 5 acres. Up to four hen chickens would be allowed on single- and two-family properties, and the keeping of roosters would be prohibited.
Prospective chicken owners would be required to register with the city, and new code stipulations would set regulations for coop construction and upkeep.
While city staff members would review site plan documents prior to issuing an approval, inspectors would not physically visit properties as part of the approval process. Rather, inspections would occur on a complaint basis.
Applicants would be expected to pay a $25-30 fee when applying.
Applicants living within a homeowners association would required to provide a letter of authorization from the HOA as part of their application. Similarly, applicants at rental properties would be required to submit a letter of approval from the property owner.
The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended the ordinance for approval in a 3-2 vote March 9.
According to Michelle Peterson, neighborhood health supervisor, hen chickens, while not silent, are typically not louder than an average human conversation.
The council previously struck down chicken keeping ordinances in 2012 and 2019, Peterson said.
In a 2021 city survey, which Peterson noted was statistically significant, 67% of respondents said they would support a residential chicken keeping ordinance allowing up to four hens. In the same survey, 22% said they opposed the measure, and 11% offered no response.
The city also noted interest in chicken keeping from resident outreach and survey data dating back to 2019. During this period, 57% of residents said they supported chicken keeping in residential areas.
Adding an in-person preapproval inspection requirement would likely require either additional staffing or reduced services in other areas, Peterson said.
The new ordinance would require that coops and runs either be commercially produced or constructed from architecturally appropriate materials.
Coops would need to be at least 10 feet from rear and side property lines, 30 feet from any adjacent home and 25 feet from any wetland or pond.
Coops would also have to be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition, and not attract flies.
Composting of chicken refuse would not be allowed on residential sites, nor would the slaughtering of chickens. A homeowner could bring their chickens to an off-site processor for slaughtering.
During the meeting, three residents spoke in opposition to the proposal, while two spoke in favor.
Resident Hassanen Mohamed said he was “very much in support” of the proposal. “Punishing the whole community for a few (bad owners) is just unfair,” he said.
Meanwhile, resident Rich Xiong, who said he and his family raise chickens in Texas, spoke against the measure for a variety of reasons including the potential for the smell to impact neighbors.
“I felt like the community has already spoken,” he said. “They definitely smell. I can tell you that for sure. The chickens themselves, not so bad. It’s the chicken coops.”
It’s unclear if the council will approve the ordinance.
Councilmember Susan Pha offered support for chicken ownership but opposed the registration process, while Councilmember Boyd Morson said he was not expressly opposed.
“We’ve heard what the community had said about this,” she said. “We are just one of three cities that do not allow hens. 16 other surrounding cities allow hens in their city.”
However, Morson asked that the council have a larger discussion about policies for farm animals, such as goats, on residential properties. He questioned where the council ought to draw the line between traditional pets and other animals.
“I’m in support of exploring this a little further,” he said.
Councilmember XP Lee said he wanted to ensure that the policy had a religious freedom clause allowing for the slaughter of chickens in religious ceremonies, such as that in the Hmong tradition.
“That would have an impediment on religious freedoms of particular communities here in Brooklyn Park,” he said.
If the proposal moves forward, the registration process will be necessary, Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said. Without it, homeowners associations will be unnecessarily burdened, she said.
“What I don’t want to see is the adversarial relationship that might happen between somebody who doesn’t like chickens and their neighbor who has them,” she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell spoke to health concerns related to the recent Avian Flu outbreak in the state and nation. “My only concern is from the public health standpoint,” he said. “I’m still on the fence.”
A clause in the proposal allows it to be revoked if the Avian Flu or another serious health issue become a pandemic, Peterson said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she was concerned to hear that many people who have owned chickens in the past opposed the ordinance. She questioned if the proposal could first be introduced in a limited pilot format.
“We already hear that we don’t enforce the ordinances that we have – that’s a problem for me,” she said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.