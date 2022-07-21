BP12NWvote.jpg

Four candidates are running for Mayor of Brooklyn Center in the August 9 primary election, which will narrow the field down to two. The candidates are Leng Xiong, Laurie Ann Moore, April Graves and incumbent Mike Elliott.

All candidates were asked to participate in the Sun Post’s voter’s guide questionnaire. Xiong did not respond the Sun Post before press time.

BC21-guideMayor-Moore.jpeg

Laurie Ann Moore
BC21-guideMayor-Graves.jpg

April Graves
BC21-guideMayor-Elliott.JPG

Mike Elliott

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments