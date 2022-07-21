Four candidates are running for Mayor of Brooklyn Center in the August 9 primary election, which will narrow the field down to two. The candidates are Leng Xiong, Laurie Ann Moore, April Graves and incumbent Mike Elliott.
All candidates were asked to participate in the Sun Post’s voter’s guide questionnaire. Xiong did not respond the Sun Post before press time.
Candidate responses are listed below.
Laurie Ann Moore
Address: 910 55th Ave. N.
Education: MSW, Augsburg College
Occupation: Social worker
Community involvement: Past Crystal Section II council member 2003-2010, West Metro Fire Board 2006-2010, Crystal Human Rights Commission 1998-2002
Contact information: lmoore133@comcast.net
Why are you running for office?
Brooklyn Center deserves a Mayor who represents all residents and businesses equally and is not swayed by one issue or one group of individuals. All residents and businesses should expect their elected officials to respond timely and be engaged to their inquiries, and not be selectively ignored. I will maintain a decorum of respect, honesty, trust and engagement with all residents and businesses. First action will be to establish Mayoral chat hour as an informal conversation setting to solicit input from all interested in the future of our great BC community.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I support any and all work that will positively impact police policy and practice in keeping our residents, businesses and neighborhoods safe. I want more resources devoted to ensuring BC police department positions are fully staffed including adding another community engagement officer and increasing number of community service officers to be available to residents and businesses for meetings to provide a platform to review successes and continued challenges for all in our BC community. This may call for quarterly neighborhood meetings, regular open chat sessions and open house/tours, and community engagement events with our peace officers and residents to share experiences and establish trust and commitment to one another.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
1. Restore all Metro Transit bus routes that were canceled due to pandemic as many residents utilize this transportation as a lifeline to access the community and other services.
2. TH 252 project plan should be implementing the plan rather than just meeting. Safety has been a grave concern for pedestrians and drivers for years and action should be taken to develop the intersections following agreed upon plan by state, county and city stakeholders.
3. Pedestrian sidewalk and bike trails should be adequately maintained and new paths developed to ensure residents and their families can access the community and regional trail systems and parks safely.
April Graves
Address: 6136 Brooklyn Blvd.
Education: Bachelors in Creative Writing and Social Science from Metropolitan State University
Occupation: Public Health Specialist/Youth Violence Prevention Associate, City Councilmember, Yoga Instructor and Reiki Healer
Community involvement: City Councilmember since 2015. Liaison to Park and Recreation Commission and Brooklyn’s Youth Council
Contact information: AprilforBC.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running because I am worried about the way the current Mayor is approaching important issues. I have witnessed multiple ways in which the public is being manipulated and misinformed with political rhetoric. There is a lack of TRUE collaboration in developing solutions. Staff is often not allowed to provide needed operational insights and councilmembers have been repeatedly pressured into voting without the proper time to thoroughly discuss the potential consequences of such actions.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I am concerned about HOW the current reform work is being done. The current Mayor drafted the public safety resolution without the input of city staff and city council, called a press conference the day after sending it out to us via email and tried to force us to vote on sweeping reforms that we had yet to even discuss as an elected body. This tactic has been used by him repeatedly during his tenure as Mayor. Though I agree policing reforms are necessary, I do not believe the way to achieve them is by allowing one person to use the political climate to create the narrative that any disagreement to his ideas is equal to a lack of understanding about the issue and an unwillingness to do anything about it. Solutions MUST BE collaborative and include all stakeholders in the process. That is not how the work has been being done to date and if I am elected as Mayor, I would change that immediately.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
The completion of our 30 year Capital Improvement Plan to maintain our city’s public infrastructure. Continued engagement with the community and Metropolitan Council to develop environmentally sound and socially just solutions to safety issues on Highway 252. Increase public transportation options to help create greater access to economic and cultural opportunities and to combat our dependence on fossil fuels.
Mike Elliott
Address: Humboldt Ave. N.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, International Management, Hamline University
Occupation: Small business owner, software engineer
Community involvement: Brooklyn Center Mayor, Brooklyn Center Public Safety Implementation Committee, Highway 252 Political Advisory Committee, Connect the Blue Line, North Metro Mayors, Minnesota Mayors, U.S. Mayors, Minnesota Orchestra Board, former CEAP Board
Contact information: mikeelliottformayor@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
We have an amazing city. Our best days are ahead of us. We will continue rebuilding our economic base. In my first term as mayor, we’ve gone through a pandemic, weathered an uprising – with the eyes of the world on us – and begun the important work to transform public safety. We’ve lowered the property taxes for the first time in many years, built the first new single family and multifamily housing in decades, raised the median household income, and begun to rebuild our city. In my next term, we will bring back nice sit down restaurants. Improve the water quality. Provide more opportunities for our youth. Create a safer community. Support local businesses. Support our seniors on fixed incomes. Continue fighting to attract more new businesses, and fully fund a well rounded public safety system. We will harness the collective wisdom of our community. Everyone matters. I ask for your vote.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
Absolutely! On the heels of leading our city through tragedy and uprising, I authored a transformative resolution passed by the City Council. With LEAP’s (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) help, we are creating a well rounded public safety system that includes appropriate police response. The two key problems with our current approach to safety – transforming our system so that police are not the only available response for everything, and increasing transparency and community oversight – are a common sense approach that keeps everyone safe. It is a research-based, public-health oriented approach to community safety that can save millions of dollars as is the case in other communities.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
Develop transportation systems which create safer roads, protect our health, and the environment. Develop multi-modal transportation systems for walking, biking, cars, and public transit that also meet accessible needs. Prepare for coming transportation technologies including autonomous cars and electric vehicles.
