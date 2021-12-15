Four candidates have filed for the election to fill the vacant East District seat on the Brooklyn Park City Council.
Filling closed at 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
The candidates are Xp Lee, LaDawn Severin, Abraham Bah, and Benjamin Osemenam.
Absentee voting opens Dec. 27, and Election Day is Feb. 8.
In-person absentee voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.
Application forms for absentee ballots are available at City Hall, and on the city’s website. To have an absentee ballot application mailed, call 763-493-8119 or 763-493-8180.
Once completed, return the signed absentee ballot to Hennepin County by mailing it to the Hennepin County Government Center, at 300 S. St. MC 012, Minneapolis MN, 55487-0012, or by emailing it to hc.vote@hennepin.us.
Direct balloting will begin Feb. 1. In-person absentee voting will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
The seat was previously occupied by Lisa Jacobson, who was elected mayor following the resignation of Jeff Lunde, who now sits on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
There will not be a primary election to narrow down the list of candidates prior to election day.
The Sun Post will publish a Voters Guide prior to the election.
The candidates
On his website, Lee listed his professional experience to include work as a COVID-19 community coordinator lead with the Minnesota Department of Health, public policy manager with the Minnesota Council on Foundations, and community liaison with the city of Brooklyn Park.
He has also served on the city’s Planning Commission and the Police and Racial Justice Committee/Evaluation Subcommittee.
On his platform he listed economic development, COVID-19 recovery, universal basic income, and youth engagement as his top concerns, among other issues.
Severin is currently a Realtor and landlord, according to her website. She has also worked as a waitress, pre-school teacher, live-in supervisor for developmentally disabled adults, officer manager, city planning intern, and proofreader at a Christian newspaper.
“If you are wondering what kind of a City Council member I would be, perhaps the most helpful nugget I can give you is that I will be a prayerful one,” she wrote.
Bah has served as the chair of the board of directors for the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota since 2017. He was the fundraising committee chair for the Masjid Al Ansar Islamic Community Center, as well as election committee chair for the Minnesota Mandingo Association.
He works as a corporate trainer with Boston Scientific, and has master’s degrees in organizational leadership and special education, according to his website.
On his platform, he listed a reduction in crime rates, an increase in youth and senior programming, equitable taxes, opportunities for small business, affordable healthcare, community engagement and strong schools and job training as his main priorities.
According to his website, Osemenam immigrated to the U.S. in 1982, and has lived in Brooklyn Park since 1988.
He attended Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a master’s in infrastructure system engineering and management, and a master’s in business administration, his website says.
He currently works as a civil engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Osamenam recently ran for mayor, but was eliminated from a field of seven candidates in the primary election. Jacobson was later elected mayor.
In his Sun Post voter’s guide for the previous election, he said his community involvement had included a seat on the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Board of Trustees, service as president of the Association of Nigerian Engineers, Minnesota, and time volunteering with Caring and Sharing Hands.
