After the Brooklyn Center City Council rejected two proposals to amend the City Charter by ordinance on June 27, both proposals will appear on voters’ ballots in November.
The decision brings the total number of ballot questions to three for Brooklyn Center voters. The council recently sent a question regarding the mayor’s emergency powers to the November ballot as well.
The two new proposals would change the city’s charter language regarding purchasing and contract policy, and would require that all approved council ordinances and resolutions be signed by the mayor or acting mayor within 48 hours of being approved.
To amend the charter by ordinance, the council must vote unanimously to approve a proposed amendment. If a member opposes the amendment, voters are left to decide its fate.
Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler cast votes in opposition to amending the charter’s purchasing and contract policy.
Elliott also cast the sole vote in opposition of a new signing timeframe for the mayor’s office.
Signing ordinances and resolutions
City Manager Reggie Edwards said the proposal to set a required time frame in the charter for signing approved resolutions and ordinances was an “administrative, operational measure just trying to ensure efficiency in the execution of items that the council has deliberated on.”
Edwards initially proposed the amendment to the Charter Commission, which then sent the proposal to the council.
“This is merely administrative,” he said. “Staff doesn’t have the liberty to make any changes, to amend or do anything other than the direction, follow the specific directions provided by you as a body. ... There are times when we have to move things along where we may miss closings, or there’s times when we need to conduct (the) business of the city.”
If approved by voters, the office of the mayor would have 48 hours to sign documents related to resolutions and ordinances which have already been approved by the council.
The mayor has a ministerial duty to sign these documents, and is not afforded any legal room for discretion when it comes to signing these documents, City Attorney Jason Hill said..
Under the charter amendment, if the mayor could not sign a document within the 48-hour timeframe, that duty would either fall to the Mayor Pro Tem, a role currently held by Butler, or the document could be stamped a pre-approved electronic signature.
Hill said fines or penalties are listed in the charter for cases where those stipulations are violated, but did not mention any specific figure. Hill did not respond to a request from the Sun Post to further explain potential fines related to violations of the policy.
Elliott called the proposal “problematic” and “short-sighted,” saying it undermined the mayor’s ability to perform due diligence and check the city staff’s work.
The city of Minneapolis gives its full-time mayor seven days to sign such paperwork, he said.
“I think it’s laudable to want to sign ordinances sooner rather than later but to time-box ourselves to 48 hours, there just is not another charter that I’ve seen that has a 48-hour requirement for good reason,” Elliott said. “The question of having an elected official sign off on the ordinance before it is enacted, it is to make sure that what is being ultimately enacted is what the council approved.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan, who also sits on the Charter Commission, said he “see(s) no reason why we shouldn’t proceed with this, I think it just streamlines, facilitates the city’s business.”
Councilmember April Graves questioned why there would be a need for additional time to review what’s already been approved.
“To me it just seems like, you know – sign it,” she said.
Elliott said there are instances where staff can change language in ordinances if it is considered immaterial.
“If for process reasons there’s a change in the time frame that something needs to happen within a contract that the council voted on, that can and has been changed after the council voted on it,” Elliott said.
According to emails obtained by the Sun Post, in March of 2021, there were a dozen council-approved documents which had sat unsigned by Elliott for between four weeks and two months.
In an email addressed to Butler with the rest of the council copied, former City Manager Curt Boganey thanked Butler for signing nine of the 12 documents.
“The signing delays have caused inconvenience and difficulty as expressed by several of the other parties to these documents,” Boganey wrote. “The damage to the city’s business reputation must be noted also. Your willingness to make yourself available on short notice to assist the city is sincerely appreciated.”
Documents included on the list were a preliminary land development agreement with JO Properties, an agreement with TJ Maxx, construction project bid advertisements and easements, as well as other contracts and agreements.
“As Mayor, I sign hundreds of documents every year,” Elliott said in an email to the Sun Post. “The process typically takes between 2-7 days. Some documents are hundreds of pages and may require more time for careful examination.”
Some documents require more scrutiny than others, he said.
“There are some documents that move through the regular process quickly because they are simple and clearly routine. Some require more clarification or reconsideration prior to formal signing. For example, I did not agree with stationing police officers in the TJ Maxx store at a time when the police department was understaffed and I wanted the City Council to have an opportunity to weigh in on this proposal.
“Signing on behalf of the residents of our city is one of my most important duties. I move expeditiously on this duty when that is clearly required. I seek further clarification or reconsideration if I believe that is needed for the good of our citizens.”
Purchasing policy
According to Edwards, state law, the city charter, and the city’s purchasing policy dictate how contracts and new purchases may be executed.
State law requires that any purchase with costs of $175,000 or more come before the council for deliberation. Less expensive purchases can be made at the discretion of the city manager, the city’s top executive officer, without the mayor’s signature or council approval.
The city’s purchasing policy also allows the city manager to execute purchases and contracts that are within state statutes.
In existing language, the charter requires the mayor’s signature on many purchases, stating that “all contracts, bonds, and instruments of any kind to which the city is a party shall be signed by the mayor and the city manager on behalf of the city and shall be executed in the name of the city.”
The proposed amendment strikes the requirement that the mayor and city manager must sign off on these purchases, and rather dictates that agreements “shall be signed in accordance with the purchasing policy on behalf of the city and shall be executed in the name of the city.”
Edwards brought the proposal before the Charter Commission, saying that the removal of the requirement for the mayor to sign off on relatively minor purchases would expedite the city’s ability to do business and execute contracts.
Elliott opposed the measure, saying that the requirement that the mayor sign off on the documents provides a needed check-and-balance between non-elected and elected city officials.
“I think it’s good to have those two signatures in there,” he said. “What we have right now works.”
Butler also opposed the measure, saying she is comfortable with the office of the city manager approving smaller contracts without a signature from the mayor, but that $175,000 is a large sum of money to trust with any single person.
“I don’t see why we would want to remove checks and balances,” she said. “It should be about the process.”
Ryan said that the change would be an improvement to the charter.
“I don’t see where requiring on much smaller purchases, credit cards for example, that the mayor and city manager should be required to sign off on those,” he said. “It really shouldn’t be viewed as being anything controversial, certainly not political.”
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that it was more “critical” that the council review the city’s purchasing policy for checks and balances than the specifics in the charter.
Graves concurred, saying she wanted to revisit the purchasing policy.
